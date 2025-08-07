Newspaper icon
WT Financial's Investco makes acquisition

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 AUG 2025   12:51PM

The joint venture between WT Financial (WTL) and Merchant Wealth - Investco - has announced a fresh acquisition and the establishment of its second "Hubco".

Titan Advice Group (TAG) - which was formed as the first Hubco in April - has announced the acquisition of Rushby Financial for $2.8 million.

Settlement is expected to be completed by October 1 and is intended to be entirely debt funded by TAG.

Rushby Financial principal Richard Rushby will remain with the business, continuing to advise clients, drive growth and mentor new advisers.

WT Financial provided advisory and due diligence services to TAG, which said it is targeting more acquisitions.

In addition to the acquisition, Investco announced the establishment of a second Hubco, containing Select Advice Group and Newleaf Tailored Financial Solutions. Both practices will be acquired by Hubco2 as foundation practices.

Investco said the structure provides a strong platform for further targeted acquisitions to be originated and coordinated by WT Financial under mandate.

Select Advice principal Eric Bohl will serve as Hubco2 chief executive. He and fellow shareholder Declan Doolan will continue to advise clients and drive growth and M&A activities.

Hubco2 has a valuation of $7.2 million with Investco holding around 36% and WT Financial holding a further 6% directly.

"These partnerships represent landmark steps for Investco. They underscore WTL's position at the centre of a high-growth investment platform and reflect our ability to identify and originate high-quality opportunities and help oversee their integration. Through Investco, we're building a scalable platform, with each Hubco becoming a launchpad for further acquisitions, and operational efficiencies that will enable advisers to thrive," Investco managing director Keith Cullen said.

"The strength of our model is in partnering with ambitious advice practices, providing them with patient capital in partnership with world-leader Merchant Wealth, and supporting them to grow and corporatise without sacrificing their entrepreneurial character.

"We have a very powerful combination that we believe will deliver exceptional long-term value creation - for both the practices we partner with and WTL shareholders alike."

Read more: HubcoInvestcoWT FinancialMerchant WealthRushby FinancialSelect Advice GroupDeclan DoolanEric BohlKeith CullenNewleaf Tailored Financial SolutionsRichard RushbyTitan Advice Group
