Financial Planning

WT Financial Group acquires Synchron

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 MAR 2022   9:23AM

ASX-listed WT Financial Group (WTL) is set to acquire Synchronised Business Services for $8 million.

The transaction will create one of the country's largest non-aligned dealer groups with more than 600 advisers and $16 billion in funds under advice.

Synchron co-founders Don Trapnell and John Prossor will assume new roles and receive a shareholding in WTL. Trapnell will become chair of Synchron under the new parent company while Prossor becomes a director.

The Synchron brand will remain as is, while its NextGen program, which supports the professional development of advisers, will expand across the group.

Synchron had 422 advisers on its book at the end of 2021, making it the fourth largest behind AMP Financial Planning, SMSF Advisers Network and Morgans Financial, Rainmaker analysis of the ASIC FAR data shows.

The total consideration of $7.96 million is payable over two years, split across cash and shares. Synchron owners will receive 10.2 million shares at 10 cent per share.

"As we move into a post-pandemic world, and new opportunities emerge, this is the right fit for Synchron, at the right time," Trapnell said.

"With WTL's focus on outcomes for advisers, and its strong strategic direction, the Synchron business will benefit from integration into the WTL business - with advisers from each of the cohorts benefiting from a broader base of personnel and programs to help support and grow their businesses," he said.

WTL chief executive Keith Cullen said: "WTL will benefit from Synchron's line of talented state managers who will add significant value to the overall group structure."

"It establishes the right scale of operations to enable us to provide the critical support that advisers in our modernised industry demand. The resulting scale will set the course for future expansion and more depth in our offerings for advisers."

Cullen added that Trapnell and Prossor will continue to work with the business and help integrate WTL's existing operations and retain and grow the existing client base.

WTL acquired Sentry Group for $7 million in June 2021.

To fund its latest acquisition, WTL raised $3.05 million via a 30.5 million placement of new shares at 10 cents each.

