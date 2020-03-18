NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
World rolls out stimulus
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 MAR 2020   12:01PM

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world have announced their stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.

The largest, unsurprisingly, was US President Donald Trump's "go big" strategy, announcing a US$1 trillion plan with $250 billion for direct cheques to the American people.

Following the Federal Reserve unleashing quantitative easing measures, Trump called on Congress to approve his stimulus package as quickly as possible.

Over in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his government's £330 billion package to support businesses.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will do "whatever it takes" to offset the economic impact caused by the virus, with Johnson promising to put the country on a "wartime footing".

New Zealand's $12.1 billion package amount to 4% of GDP, in what the finance minister said is one of the largest in the world on a per capita basis.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

State Street Global Advisors said that while the market has yet to view the combined action from central banks as effective, here is hope on the horizon.

"Coordinated central bank actions have not been considered effective by the market. Whilst coordination by the G7 led by Emmanuel Macron, and G20 led by Narendra Modi, show the need to act fast and cut through legislative wrangling and red tape," SSGA head of global macro policy research Amlan Roy said.

"Street talk of 'global recession' is confused, when based on stock market losses and volatility."

Altaf Kassam, SSGA heal of investment strategy and research, said that while Wall Street opened again with a near instantaneous halt into a circuit breaker, when it re-opened sentiment appeared more constructive.

"It wasn't the "sell into any rallies" mood we have been seeing of late, but a more thoughtful approach," Kassam said.

"Following the extreme market capitulation, some seem to be slowly seeing the glass as half full. While the malaise in the energy and airlines sectors has been well reported on, there is growing interest in "bottom-fishing" individual names."

The ferocity of the selling, Kassam said, seems to have abated and a bottom fishing rally is feeling more possible than the continuing declines recently seen.

"We still have a lot to learn as to how this pandemic is developing, but for now, in the market, there we are seeing more interest in entry points now than we have for a while."

Read more: Scott MorrisonSSGAAltaf KassamAmlan RoyBoris JohnsonDonald TrumpFederal ReserveNarendra ModiNew ZealandRishi SunakState Street Global AdvisorsUKWall Street
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Wall Street tumbles, ASX holds ground
Trump slams Fed in Twitter tirade
NZ blacklists fossil fuels from super
Chief economist update: Wall Street sneezes
Small administrator eyes large funds
US turns to QE, RBA to follow
Global stocks plunge as COVID-19 fear accelerates, oil crashes
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
SSGA slashes ETF fee
Editor's Choice
Chi-X continues TraCR roll out
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:13PM
Chi-X has released another tranche of US listed-blue chip company TraCRs to meet demand for local access to US mega cap stocks.
World rolls out stimulus
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world announced their own stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.
Investment manager criminally charged
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:41AM
The Australian arm of a global investment management company has been charged with breaching client money obligations.
Chief economist update: Australian recession here we come
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:22AM
As one country after another self-isolates itself to contain the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the likelihood that Australia's 28-year run of growth sans recession will come to an end has increased.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something q5svQ65j