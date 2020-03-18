World rolls out stimulus

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison updated Australians about the measures being taken at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, other nations around the world have announced their stimulus packages to cushion the economic burden.

The largest, unsurprisingly, was US President Donald Trump's "go big" strategy, announcing a US$1 trillion plan with $250 billion for direct cheques to the American people.

Following the Federal Reserve unleashing quantitative easing measures, Trump called on Congress to approve his stimulus package as quickly as possible.

Over in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his government's £330 billion package to support businesses.

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will do "whatever it takes" to offset the economic impact caused by the virus, with Johnson promising to put the country on a "wartime footing".

New Zealand's $12.1 billion package amount to 4% of GDP, in what the finance minister said is one of the largest in the world on a per capita basis.

State Street Global Advisors said that while the market has yet to view the combined action from central banks as effective, here is hope on the horizon.

"Coordinated central bank actions have not been considered effective by the market. Whilst coordination by the G7 led by Emmanuel Macron, and G20 led by Narendra Modi, show the need to act fast and cut through legislative wrangling and red tape," SSGA head of global macro policy research Amlan Roy said.

"Street talk of 'global recession' is confused, when based on stock market losses and volatility."

Altaf Kassam, SSGA heal of investment strategy and research, said that while Wall Street opened again with a near instantaneous halt into a circuit breaker, when it re-opened sentiment appeared more constructive.

"It wasn't the "sell into any rallies" mood we have been seeing of late, but a more thoughtful approach," Kassam said.

"Following the extreme market capitulation, some seem to be slowly seeing the glass as half full. While the malaise in the energy and airlines sectors has been well reported on, there is growing interest in "bottom-fishing" individual names."

The ferocity of the selling, Kassam said, seems to have abated and a bottom fishing rally is feeling more possible than the continuing declines recently seen.

"We still have a lot to learn as to how this pandemic is developing, but for now, in the market, there we are seeing more interest in entry points now than we have for a while."