NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Workers being offered nothing: Keating
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:28PM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia annual conference opened with the creator of super, former Prime Minister Paul Keating, alleging the government is swindling workers.

Discussing the suggestion that the current government may forgo the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12%, Keating said workers are being offered nothing in return for accepting less in retirement savings.

"I don't see any chance of real wages growth for the foreseeable future," Keating said.

He argued that the increase to SG should not be seen as coming for wages, as wages are likely to remain stagnant whether SG stays as it is or goes to 12%.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Instead, he said, businesses have been benefiting from an increase in labour productivity and have not been passing this on to workers through wages.

"There's been a 10% increase in labor productivity since 2012. Not a cent of it has gone to wages," Keating said.

He insisted the increase to SG should be seen as coming from this 10% rather than from wages, which have been completely stagnant in real terms over the same period.

Keating also took a swipe at one of the most vocal critics of the legislated SG rise - Grattan Institute.

"I'm very surprised that the Liberal party have locked onto the left-wing views of John Daly and Brendan Coates at the Grattan Institute," he said.

He argued that Grattan promotes an anti-wealth accumulation agenda and that the Liberal party has jumped on that agenda to delay the rise in SG to the legislated 12%.

Both Grattan and the current government, he said, are effectively promoting the idea that people should be comfortable relying on the aged pension.

"When I started superannuation there were 6 people between 16 and 64 for every person over 65. Now that number is 3.7 people for every retired person," Keating said.

He argued compounding returns achieved through super funds are the only way for an aging population achieve dignified retirement. With just three taxpayers for every retired person, it would be difficult for the level of the pension to be maintained.

"The key to all wealth is compound earnings," Keating said.

Read more: Association of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaGrattan InstitutePrime Minister Paul KeatingBrendan CoatesJohn Daly
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Retirement costs keep rising: ASFA
SG rise no real benefit to women: Review
Majority of Aussies want SG rise: ASFA
ASFA proposes MySuper test
Effects of ERS not so bad: Grattan
Budget commitment to aged care not good enough
Super industry cautious on more reform
Calls for aged care overhaul
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
Remembering Susan Ryan
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something GpWsM75D