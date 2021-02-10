Workers being offered nothing: Keating

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia annual conference opened with the creator of super, former Prime Minister Paul Keating, alleging the government is swindling workers.

Discussing the suggestion that the current government may forgo the legislated increase in the superannuation guarantee to 12%, Keating said workers are being offered nothing in return for accepting less in retirement savings.

"I don't see any chance of real wages growth for the foreseeable future," Keating said.

He argued that the increase to SG should not be seen as coming for wages, as wages are likely to remain stagnant whether SG stays as it is or goes to 12%.

Instead, he said, businesses have been benefiting from an increase in labour productivity and have not been passing this on to workers through wages.

"There's been a 10% increase in labor productivity since 2012. Not a cent of it has gone to wages," Keating said.

He insisted the increase to SG should be seen as coming from this 10% rather than from wages, which have been completely stagnant in real terms over the same period.

Keating also took a swipe at one of the most vocal critics of the legislated SG rise - Grattan Institute.

"I'm very surprised that the Liberal party have locked onto the left-wing views of John Daly and Brendan Coates at the Grattan Institute," he said.

He argued that Grattan promotes an anti-wealth accumulation agenda and that the Liberal party has jumped on that agenda to delay the rise in SG to the legislated 12%.

Both Grattan and the current government, he said, are effectively promoting the idea that people should be comfortable relying on the aged pension.

"When I started superannuation there were 6 people between 16 and 64 for every person over 65. Now that number is 3.7 people for every retired person," Keating said.

He argued compounding returns achieved through super funds are the only way for an aging population achieve dignified retirement. With just three taxpayers for every retired person, it would be difficult for the level of the pension to be maintained.

"The key to all wealth is compound earnings," Keating said.