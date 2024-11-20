Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Work-related training boosts pay and productivity: CEDA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 NOV 2024   12:22PM

Work-related training is declining in Australia, despite it bringing higher incomes for workers and increased productivity for employers, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has found.  CEDA analysis of HILDA data shows workers' incomes are 20% higher the year after starting work-related training."Workers who trained were also more satisfied at work and more likely to report a promotion the year after training," CEDA head of research Andrew Barker said."For employers, greater staff satisfaction and engagement are associated with higher productivity.  Given the need to lift Australia's productivity performance, increasing training should be a focus for employers and policymakers."

Barker said the findings show work-related training is important for employees and employers alike for enabling career progression and higher wages for the former and higher levels of employee engagement and productivity for the latter."The time and money devoted to training underline its economic importance. We estimate employers and employees invest a combined $12 billion a year in work-related training. Of this, $7 billion is the direct cost of delivering training, while the remainder is the time spent by employees on training," Barker said."Despite its importance, it is under-researched, and its decline has received little attention."CEDA said participation in work-related training has declined by 14% since 2007 in Australia, falling in 17 of 19 industries. CEDA said this statistic was concerning when Australia urgently needs to boost its productivity."The decline is surprising given strong wage growth for those who do training, productivity and staff-retention payoffs for employers and the increasing need to update skills in a changing economy," Barker said. "Time constraints are one key barrier identified by both workers and employers. Another is concerns that staff will take their new skills to a competitor after receiving training. But our analysis found participants were actually less likely to move jobs after receiving training."CEDA released a number of recommendations for employers and the government.

It suggested employers should build a culture that values and encourages learning by understanding the barriers to training across the organisation; measure the return on investment from training initiatives; and better target compliance training through measures such as regular evaluation and minimising unnecessary re-training.

To assist, CEDA suggests governments should develop transparent and consistent accreditation of work-related training at the federal level; and work to reverse declining literacy and numeracy skills among school students, ensuring disadvantaged children can meet the minimum standards necessary to enable learning in later life.

"Done well, workplace training offers significant benefits for relatively low effort," Barker said."At a time of weak productivity growth, high skills mismatch, skill shortages and low job mobility, we should do everything we can to improve productivity and workers' career trajectories through training."

Read more: CEDAAndrew BarkerCommittee for Economic Development of AustraliaHILDA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australians living through protracted period of economic misery: CEDA
Short-termism damaging Australian economy: CEDA
Super for housing will cause rents to soar: SMC
Australia's competitiveness climbs world rankings
Chalmers expected to deliver Budget surplus
RBA governor cites climate, energy transition in inflation response
IFM Investors adds to board
Super lifting retirees' financial wellbeing: HILDA
We cannot prevent the blow: PM
Chief economist update: RBA justified to cut rates or not

Editor's Choice

ASIC flags 'consistently weak' claims processes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:01PM
ASIC has warned all super trustees to ensure they are processing death benefit claims efficiently, saying it has seen "consistently weak" practices and "operational failures."

Cbus confirms CFMEU nominations to board

ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus said all members of the board have passed an independent 'fit and proper persons test' as part of an ongoing independent review being conducted by Deloitte at the direction of APRA.

Australians satisfied with super performance: ASFA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:17PM
New research from ASFA finds most Australians are satisfied with the returns their super fund is delivering, with only 6% deeming their fund's performance poor.

ASIC narrows in on private market investments

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant told the ASFA conference that it will be watching super funds' investments in the private market closely.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach