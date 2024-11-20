Work-related training boosts pay and productivity: CEDA

Work-related training is declining in Australia, despite it bringing higher incomes for workers and increased productivity for employers, the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has found. CEDA analysis of HILDA data shows workers' incomes are 20% higher the year after starting work-related training."Workers who trained were also more satisfied at work and more likely to report a promotion the year after training," CEDA head of research Andrew Barker said."For employers, greater staff satisfaction and engagement are associated with higher productivity. Given the need to lift Australia's productivity performance, increasing training should be a focus for employers and policymakers."

Barker said the findings show work-related training is important for employees and employers alike for enabling career progression and higher wages for the former and higher levels of employee engagement and productivity for the latter."The time and money devoted to training underline its economic importance. We estimate employers and employees invest a combined $12 billion a year in work-related training. Of this, $7 billion is the direct cost of delivering training, while the remainder is the time spent by employees on training," Barker said."Despite its importance, it is under-researched, and its decline has received little attention."CEDA said participation in work-related training has declined by 14% since 2007 in Australia, falling in 17 of 19 industries. CEDA said this statistic was concerning when Australia urgently needs to boost its productivity."The decline is surprising given strong wage growth for those who do training, productivity and staff-retention payoffs for employers and the increasing need to update skills in a changing economy," Barker said. "Time constraints are one key barrier identified by both workers and employers. Another is concerns that staff will take their new skills to a competitor after receiving training. But our analysis found participants were actually less likely to move jobs after receiving training."CEDA released a number of recommendations for employers and the government.

It suggested employers should build a culture that values and encourages learning by understanding the barriers to training across the organisation; measure the return on investment from training initiatives; and better target compliance training through measures such as regular evaluation and minimising unnecessary re-training.

To assist, CEDA suggests governments should develop transparent and consistent accreditation of work-related training at the federal level; and work to reverse declining literacy and numeracy skills among school students, ensuring disadvantaged children can meet the minimum standards necessary to enable learning in later life.

"Done well, workplace training offers significant benefits for relatively low effort," Barker said."At a time of weak productivity growth, high skills mismatch, skill shortages and low job mobility, we should do everything we can to improve productivity and workers' career trajectories through training."