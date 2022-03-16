Women in Super names new chief executive

Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Jo Kowalczyk takes the post, bringing her background in strategy, advocacy, and transformation.

She was most recently the compliance and operations manager for the NSW Teachers Federation. Prior to that, she was the risk and compliance manager for the federation.

Kowalczyk has also worked at the National Tertiary Education Union as a senior state organiser and branch organiser for more than seven years and 10 years respectively.

"It is a privilege to be joining an organisation with such a strong history of advocating for a superannuation system without gender-based inequity. Looking forward to working with an incredible group of women as we continue this critical work," Kowalczyk posted on LinkedIn.

Women in Super chair Kara Keys commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Jo as our new CEO. The gender super gap largely exists because of wage inequality, and having spent her life advocating for working people in the education sector, Jo has a deep understanding of the structural policy barriers that we are trying to change."

Keys added that Kowalczyk is "the ideal person to help Women in Super move forward our mission to improve the financial security of women in retirement".

Kowalczyk replaces Sandra Buckley, who led Women in Super for the past eight years.

Buckley was previously an executive director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London where she worked with Northern European and Middle Eastern pension and sovereign wealth funds.