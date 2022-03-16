NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Women in Super names new chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:43PM

Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Jo Kowalczyk takes the post, bringing her background in strategy, advocacy, and transformation.

She was most recently the compliance and operations manager for the NSW Teachers Federation. Prior to that, she was the risk and compliance manager for the federation.

Kowalczyk has also worked at the National Tertiary Education Union as a senior state organiser and branch organiser for more than seven years and 10 years respectively.

"It is a privilege to be joining an organisation with such a strong history of advocating for a superannuation system without gender-based inequity. Looking forward to working with an incredible group of women as we continue this critical work," Kowalczyk posted on LinkedIn.

Women in Super chair Kara Keys commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Jo as our new CEO. The gender super gap largely exists because of wage inequality, and having spent her life advocating for working people in the education sector, Jo has a deep understanding of the structural policy barriers that we are trying to change."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Keys added that Kowalczyk is "the ideal person to help Women in Super move forward our mission to improve the financial security of women in retirement".

Kowalczyk replaces Sandra Buckley, who led Women in Super for the past eight years.

Buckley was previously an executive director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London where she worked with Northern European and Middle Eastern pension and sovereign wealth funds.

Read more: Women in SuperJo Kowalczyk
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Remembering Helen Hewett
Super baby bonus proposed
Former Women in Super chief joins AIST
No early super release for DV survivors
A man is not a plan: Rice Warner
NGS Super sets up impact committee
Women overlooked by retirement income review
Super body opposes member interests bill
Macquarie chief executive on striking a balance
Super rules must support women: AIST

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.