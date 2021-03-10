NEWS
Women boost SMSF balances
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:31PM

The average SMSF member balance for women has increased more than it has for men over a five-year period to the 2018/19 financial year, new data shows.

The Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) annual statistical overview on SMSFs showed the average female balance increase by 28% while males increased by 22%.

Despite this, there is still a disparity between the average member balance, with women having a balance of $654,000 and men having a balance of $784,000.

In 2018/19, SMSFs had on average assets over $1.3 million each, up 5% on the previous year and 22% over five years.

SMSFs make up 26% of all super assets at $733 billion and the establishment of new funds grew 7% in the five years to June 2020.

In addition, SMSFs achieved positive returns for the past five years with the estimated return on assets for 2018/19 at 6.8%.

More than 13,500 tax agents were used to meet SMSF tax and regulatory obligations while only 5000 SMSF auditors were engaged.

In addition, there were 63% of corporate trustees, opposed to 37% of individual trustees.

The data shows 55% of SMSFs have existed for more than 10 years while 47% of SMSFs had assets between $200,001 and $1 million.

The ATO included data from 2020 which showed there was a 3.2% growth in SMSF establishments as there are currently 593,375 SMSFs with a total of 1,107,268 members.

The median age of SMSF members of newly established funds in 2018/19 was 46, compared with 61 for all members, as at 30 June 2020.

Throughout 2020, there were $12 billion in member contributions, $5 billion in employer contributions and $9 billion in outward transfers.

SMSF members paid a total of $3.7 billion in administration and operating expenses for their funds.

The majority of SMSFs are based in New South Wales (32.8%), followed by Victoria (30.9%), Queensland (17%), Western Australia (9.4%), South Australia (6.8%), Tasmania (1.2%), ACT (1.7%) and NT (0.2%).

