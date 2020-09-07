Winton fund looks to change fee structure

A $1.2 billion fund distributed locally by Macquarie Investment Management is seeking unitholder approval to change its fee structure.

The Winton Global Alpha Fund takes long and short positions in exchange-traded futures and forward contracts of stock indices, bonds, interest rates, currencies and commodities. It is managed by Winton's founder and British hedge fund billionaire David Harding, who previously also co-founded Man AHL.

The fund is distributed in Australia by Macquarie Investment Management, and also on the ASX's mFund platform.

The local version previously charged 1.78% p.a. of the fund's NAV as the management fees and 16.4% p.a. on the value of net profit from futures trading, after reconciling any losses from the latter that were carried forward.

The fund is now looking to revise its base fees to 1.48% p.a. of the NAV. And the performance fees to 10.25% albeit on a new definition - that charges sit on net profits from all trading except cash, instead of the previous net profits on future trading.

The fund has returned -17.88% in the year to July end, compared to benchmark (Barclay CTA Index) return of 3% over the period.

Five year returns are -2.5% for the fund vs 0.55% for the benchmark, while since inception (May, 2007) returns are better than benchmark at 5.6% vs 2.4%.

The fee structure changes are contingent on unitholder approval scheduled for September 24.

It said the fee changes are a part of a broader strategic review of the fund aimed at increasing the investment opportunity set and allowing it to access more of Winton's latest research and investment ideas.