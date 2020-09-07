NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Winton fund looks to change fee structure
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 7 SEP 2020   12:48PM

A $1.2 billion fund distributed locally by Macquarie Investment Management is seeking unitholder approval to change its fee structure.

The Winton Global Alpha Fund takes long and short positions in exchange-traded futures and forward contracts of stock indices, bonds, interest rates, currencies and commodities. It is managed by Winton's founder and British hedge fund billionaire David Harding, who previously also co-founded Man AHL.

The fund is  distributed in Australia by Macquarie Investment Management, and also on the ASX's mFund platform.

The local version previously charged 1.78% p.a. of the fund's NAV as the management fees and 16.4% p.a. on the value of net profit from futures trading, after reconciling any losses from the latter that were carried forward.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The fund is now looking to revise its base fees to 1.48% p.a. of the NAV. And the performance fees to 10.25% albeit on a new definition - that charges sit on net profits from all trading except cash, instead of the previous net profits on future trading.

The fund has returned -17.88% in the year to July end, compared to benchmark (Barclay CTA Index) return of 3% over the period.

Five year returns are -2.5% for the fund vs 0.55% for the benchmark, while since inception (May, 2007) returns are better than benchmark at 5.6% vs 2.4%.

The fee structure changes are contingent on unitholder approval scheduled for September 24.

It said the fee changes are a part of a broader strategic review of the fund aimed at increasing the investment opportunity set and allowing it to access more of Winton's latest research and investment ideas.

Read more: Macquarie Investment ManagementWintonDavid Harding
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Macquarie to transfer legacy pension product
Industry fund adds to board
Investment Manager of the Year named
AustralianSuper PM joins fund manager
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Excellence in managed accounts recognised
Macquarie expands US funds management
Macquarie IM names APAC operations lead
Finalists unveiled for FS Investment Leadership Awards
UniSuper awards small caps mandate
Editor's Choice
UK pensions to factor in climate change risk
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UK pension funds may soon be required by law to report on the risks climate change could have on their members' investments, becoming the first major economy to do so.
Sustainable ETF demand skyrockets
KARREN VERGARA
The growth in sustainable index funds shows no sign of abating as assets under management double to US$250 billion in just three years.
Super fund expands investment exclusions
ELIZA BAVIN
A $52 billion super fund has updated its product disclosure statements to exclude investment in any company that provides services to detention centres.
Australia most active region in Q2: Research
ALLY SELBY
New research has revealed that Australians were the most active institutional investment community within the Asia Pacific region in the second quarter of the year, with interest directed to long-only Australian equity strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 62etcdX0