Investment
Wingate announces acquisition
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 MAR 2021   12:35PM

Wingate has announced the acquisition of a significant equity interest in Fifo Capital Australia.

Fifo provides invoice, supply chain and trade finance solutions to over 3000 Australian businesses.

Wingate and Fifo have worked closely together since the establishment of a joint venture in late 2019.

To date, the venture introduced a further $50 million of finance alongside Fifo's $1.5 billion to Australian SMEs and corporates and is expected to eclipse the $2 billion mark by 2023.

Managing director of Wingate Corporate Investments Kevin Wunsh said tightened regulations in the banking system have created a significant opportunity for alternative finance providers to deliver debt capital solutions to Australian companies.

"The business finance market is in excess of $80 billion, and our observations of the current landscape have shown there is a strong demand predicted for working capital solutions in a COVID-19 environment and beyond," Wunsh said.

"These types of opportunities reflect the broader dynamic and demand we are seeing from both businesses and co-investors - our recently launched Corporate Credit Fund which provides corporate lending to businesses was over-subscribed by 140% and is now almost fully deployed."

Fifo Australia chief executive Wayne Morris said Wingate's investment would enable Fifo to rapidly grow and position itself as a key player in alternative working capital and cashflow finance.

"Having already been recognised as a lending innovator in 2019, we've always looked to develop the working capital and cashflow solutions that meet today's business needs, and to deliver them in a no-nonsense way, through cutting-edge technology and processes," Morris said.

"Now more than ever, there is a need for businesses to have access to the finance solutions needed to support them and partnering with an investment house of the calibre of Wingate we are now able to further scale our market leading business and help more Australian businesses."

Wunsh said the acquisition presents a significant opportunity to support Australian businesses and create further diversification for the co-investors.

"There is a strong alignment between our two brands, we are excited about the future growth prospects of Fifo and look forward to building the business as a pillar of the Wingate Group," Wunsh said.

Read more: Fifo Capital AustraliaWingate Corporate InvestmentsKevin WunshWayne MorrisCorporate Credit FundWingate Group
