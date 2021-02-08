Wilsons starts Canberra office

The 125-year-old advice and stockbroking firm is establishing a Canberra office, as two financial advisers based in the region join from Elston.

Tim Anderson and Richard Taylor have joined Wilsons' private wealth advisory team, which is headed by Paul Bryant.

"I am thrilled to be establishing an office in Canberra with the calibre and quality of the team we have put together, further expanding our footprint," Bryant said.

"Tim and Richard will be able to deliver great outcomes for their clients through access to exceptional strategic advice from our Investment Strategy Group led by David Cassidy and our extensive range of investment insights across domestic and global equities, fixed interest and alternative investments."

Anderson and Taylor have 30 years of combined experience. They join Wilsons from Elston, which offers private wealth services.

Wilsons said the Canberra office marks an important milestone for the firm, which now has offices in all capital cities and regional centres on the east coast of Australia.

"We're excited to bring our private wealth advisory services to the people of the ACT and with our investment banking capability led by Rob Snow we look forward to adding value to the corporate clients of the region," Wilsons chief executive Brad Gale said.