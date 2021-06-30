NEWS
Executive Appointments

Wilsons adds to board

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:17PM

The stockbroking and advisory firm appointed the former chief executive of Commonwealth Bank alongside Craigs Investment Partners head of private wealth and market to its board.

Ralph Norris and Jeremy Williamson have been appointed as non-executive directors.

Norris was previously chief executive of CBA from 2005 to 2011 and of ASB Bank and Air New Zealand.

He is currently chair of Wilsons New Zealand partner Craigs, RANQX Holdings, a senior advisor at BGH Capital, trustee of NZ Business Mentors, Auckland Grammar School Foundation and the New Zealand Dementia Prevention Trust.

He was also previously the chair of Contact Energy and Fletcher Building.

Williamson joined Craigs in 2009 as managing director, investment banking from ABN AMRO where he was an associate, global markets.

He was previously a solicitor at Auckland firm Mayne Wetherell.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Ralph and Jeremy. We are fortunate to add their skills and experience to the board. I look forward to working closely with them to further grow the firm and achieve our strategic goals across the business," Wilsons chief executive Brad Gale said.

"Craigs is a fantastic business in New Zealand and have been an excellent partner of ours over the last six years. Neil Craig, Craigs acting chief executive, continues on the board."

The latest development comes after Wilsons opened an office in Canberra earlier this year.

As such, Tim Anderson and Richard Taylor joined Wilsons' private wealth advisory team.

