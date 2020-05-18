Willis Towers Watson ushers in the future of work

The global advisory and brokerage firm has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence driven software that will help companies rethink and redesign their workforce amid the current uncertain environment.

Based upon the firm's 'reinventing jobs' methodology, WorkVue will enable businesses to "deconstruct jobs, evaluate work alternatives - across technology, employees and non-traditional talent - and reconfigure tasks into new, more optimal jobs".

Willis Towers Watson Australia future of work leader Adam Hall said the software will empower organisations to improve workforce resilience and flexibility for the challenging period ahead.

"The health and economic chaos caused by COVID-19 makes it impossible for organisations to delay decisions about the future of work," he said.

"Before stability is restored, companies will want to be prepared with a work strategy for how automation and their permanent and contingent talent combine to meet their goals."

As organisations work to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need to find a balance between their immediate workforce needs with their long term plans for the future, Hall said.

"WorkVue delivers strong modeling capability to help companies rethink their workforce and create a sustainable operating model and cost structure at a time when the world of work has never been more uncertain," he said.

The software will allow companies to analyse work at a task level, he said, so as to gain greater insight into the rapidly changing needs of their business.

"Their analysis can reveal independent versus interactive tasks, allowing them to identify which aspects of work can be performed remotely and ensure all types are suitably supported," Hall said.

"This process fosters an environment of employee empowerment by allowing the workforce to focus on meaningful, non-routine work, resulting in a more compelling overall employee experience."

The software would enable businesses to automate tasks - not jobs - Hall said.

"It's critical to understand what type of work in jobs can be automated, what the value proposition is and what is the work that remains," he said.

"Organisations often start with a technology project that automates process or tasks, but WorkVue helps you understand automation potential, providing the ability to look at individual jobs, deconstruct them into tasks and then identify how to optimise and redesign work, ultimately reinventing jobs."