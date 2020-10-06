NEWS
Investment
Will Janus Henderson and Invesco merge?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:47PM

A fund manager that played a part in Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton's merger has now bought 9.9% stakes each in Janus Henderson Group and Invesco, sparking speculation of a potential merger in the latter two.

Trian Funds Management revealed the positions in SEC 13D filings on Friday and first reported by Wall Street Journal.

The firm was founded in 2005 by Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May. It is also invested in Lazard, BNY Mellon, Legg Mason and State Street.

Trian crept up Legg Mason's register in May 2019 ahead of the February 2020 agreement to merge.

A merger between Janus Henderson and Invesco could deliver cost synergies of 5-10% of the merged cost base, according to Credit Suisse.

Janus Henderson would account for 20% of the AUM but about 35% of the profit (as it has higher revenue margins) and about 40-45% of the merged market cap (as it has a higher P/E), Credit Suisse said.

"The Janus and Henderson merger saw two asset managers with different geographic footprints merge, providing it with a more holistic product set and a larger footprint in both the US and UK/EU markets. In contrast, a JHG / IVZ merger would likely be more about gaining in market scale and extracting cost synergies," it said.

"Both JHG and IVZ already have large established US retail businesses and footprints in Europe (refer to our business mix charts below). We would therefore expect cost synergies to be a key feature of any deal."

Credit Suisse noted the level of debt used to fund the merger would be key, and a scrip-only offer could find it tough to deliver EPS accretion to Invesco.

"The level of debt used to fund the acquisition will be key to funding higher rates of accretion for IVZ and therefore a higher bid premium for JHG shareholders. Unlike, the recent Legg Mason deal which was fully cash funded and utilised excess cash on Franklin Templeton's balance sheet, it does not appear that IVZ has a readily available war chest. We therefore believe scrip will be the major currency, with a portion of debt (we assume 30% in our scenario) used to make the deal financially accretive."

Read more: InvescoJanus Henderson GroupTrian Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
