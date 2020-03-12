NEWS
Investment
Why Vanguard won't do gold ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   11:54AM

Australia's largest ETF issuer is wary of adding a gold ETF to its 20-strong lineup, even though one of them cracked $1 billion in assets last year.

Vanguard has $20.6 billion and 29 ETFs in Australia, all of which are passive strategies. Most of its products are broad-based and the manager stays away from niche sectors like robotics or even ASX subsectors like financials.

However, gold, given its safe harbour status and recent inflows (ETFS Physical Gold had $1.2 billion in assets as at January end, while Perth Mint Gold had $322 million) would be a good addition to the lineup, one would think.

But this is not the case, according to Vanguard head of product and strategy Balaji Gopal.

"We have shied away from offering gold ETFs as they don't pass the test of generating a real return over time," Balaji told Financial Standard.

"As a general rule, when we launch a product we focus on those that are diversified, liquid, can be offered at a low cost and is able to generate a real return (return over inflation) over time."

He said Vanguard also thinks about how products could be used by investors, and only launches funds that it knows will be used by investors appropriately - another test that gold doesn't pass.

"We feel in the absence of this real return any investment in gold is a speculation on future prices and as such we won't offer a gold ETF at this time," he said.

On that basis, Vanguard has stayed away from doing commodity ETFs. The one exception it has made is in the US, where it has a commodities fund that uses commodity futures and so passes Vanguard's test.

He clarifies that the decision to stay away is not driven by Vanguard's view on gold prices.

"This is not driven by our view on gold per se but comes back to the fundamentals of this asset class not meeting our core requirement to generate a real return," he said.

