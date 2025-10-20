Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar

As consolidation continues across the superannuation sector, there remains a strong role for differentiated mid-sized super funds, according to Brighter Super.

Kate Farrar, chief executive at Brighter Super, told the Innovation in Retirement conference in Sydney last week that she sees a definitive role for mid-sized super funds in the future.

Farrar said that, as a mid-sized fund, Brighter Super can leverage its proximity to members.

"We can personalise and get close to members in a way that is really difficult to do if you are extremely large," she said.

She noted that being mid-sized also gives the fund advantage in the capital market, giving it access to the mid-market yield which can be too big for small funds and too small for big funds.

Brighter Super's members typically have high balances and benefit from guidance provided by the fund.

"They are very specific member group who really value the interaction that they had with our education team who went out and talked to them and provided them with guidance and our advice as well," she said.

She highlighted Brighter Super's strategy of being an outsourced manager and referring investment decisions to specialists in different asset classes. Brighter Super's size helps the fund to get great fee outcomes from fund managers and allows it to focus on what it does best - serving its members.

"They are very skilled, and we are good at putting them all together in a good portfolio, making sure that we choose good managers and we oversight them properly. And I do think there's a space for funds like that because it means we can just focus on our members and we don't have to focus on stock picking," she said.

Farrar acknowledged the role of funds in providing simpler super related advice, but noted as advice gets more complicated in retirement, there is a need for external advisers.

Brighter Super recently divested its comprehensive advice book to Centrepoint Alliance, which saw 400 clients transition to Centrepoint's salaried advice arm Financial Advice Matters.

"Where a member has more complicated needs, and particularly where they do have significant assets outside super, we refer because we just don't think that the superannuation fund is the best place to do that," she said.

"It's been a fantastic process for us to actually define this is what we want to do. This is the swim lane we want to play in, and ultimately, we think we will be able to give more advice to more people, and to give better quality, more targeted advice."