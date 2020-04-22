NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:05PM

As the world celebrates Earth Day today,the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.

Calvert Research president and chief executive John Streur said he sees a connection between climate change and COVID-19.

"Why do, we as humans, have such a hard time grappling with these risks? Why didn't we prepare for a pandemic, even when researchers laid out the problem for us?" Streur said.

"Why aren't we dealing effectively with climate change, even though researchers around the world have been ringing the alarm bells for a considerable period of time and we've had a full day drawing attention to the needs of the planet and environmental stewardship, Earth Day, since 1970?"

Calvert director of corporate engagement John Wilson added that COVID-19 has demonstrated how fragile even large corporate entities can be in times of extreme uncertainty.

"This Earth Day, our engagement may be more vital than ever because the COVID-19 crisis has exposed just how important it is for companies to be prepared and resilient in the face of global disruption. These risks are not just risks to society, but also to the companies we invest in," Wilson said.

"These risks are not just risks to society, but also to the companies we invest in. They include the decline in biodiversity, the importance of sustainable agriculture, protecting water resources and global climate change."

Fidelity International, which introduced a proprietary ESG rating system last year, has said that its research indicates that during the COVID-19 pandemic companies with stronger ESG scores have outperformed.

In analysing 2689 companies, Fidelity found a positive correlation market performance and ESG scores.

Each ESG rating level was worth around 2.8% of stock performance versus the index during pandemic, Fidelity said.

In the 36 days between February 19 and March 26, the S&P 500 fell 26.9%.

Fidelity meanwhile found that the price of a share in companies with a high Fidelity ESG rating dropped less than that on average, while those with a low rating fell more than the benchmark.

Fidelity International global head of stewardship and sustainable investing Jenn-Hui Tan said that the February to March slide market crash was the first of the sustainable investing era.

"Our thesis, when starting the research, was that the companies with good sustainability characteristics have better management teams and so should outperform the market, even in a crisis. The data that came back supported this view," Tan said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Earth DayFidelity InternationalCalvert ResearchFidelity ESGJenn-Hui TanJohn StreurJohn WilsonS&P
