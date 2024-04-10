Why aged care advice needs tougher regulation

The lack of regulation around aged care advice has led to superficial and often conflicted advice, that can put older Australians at risk of elder abuse, according to Aged Care Steps, which is rallying for tougher protections and laws.

Aged Care Steps is seeking feedback from stakeholders in aged care, including financial advisers, lawyers, accountants, aged care providers, and older Australians, to discuss how aged care advice can be improved from a regulatory standpoint.

One key issue is whether individuals and entities who provide aged care financial advice need to be authorised under an AFSL and comply with financial advice laws, regulations, and ethical codes.

Aged Care Steps director Louise Biti said the variety of care options, rush to make immediate decisions, cost of advice, complicated fee structures, conflicts of interest, and raw emotions are just a few of the challenges when accessing aged care advice.

"Moreover, aged care legislation, choices and costs associated with aged care are constantly changing, enhancing the difficulties with planning and education," she said.

Transitioning to residential aged care, which tends to be stressful and complex for older Australians and their families, includes obtaining an assessment from an aged care assessment service, selecting the right care provider, and determining the most appropriate funding method.

A slew of costs to consider include accommodation payments, daily care fees, tax, social security, and estate planning services.

"Strategic and financially complex aged care advice is increasingly provided to older Australians by unlicensed and unregulated businesses and services," Biti said.

"These outcomes risk leading to a prevalence of superficial, often conflicted advice, no regulatory oversight, and a lack of essential consumer protections, which may place the client at substantial risk and lead to decisions that are not well-informed."

The consultation will also cover the non-financial aspects of aged care funding strategies. This includes legal aspects like Wills, powers of attorney, or enduring guardianships.

Biti said it is essential to distinguish when licensed financial advice is necessary versus education and information that is easily understandable for consumers.

"When considering the delivery of aged care advice, enforcing and strengthening the oversight of personal advice that falls under the Corporations Act requirements is crucial to improving the outcome for older Australians and their families," she said.

Aged Care Steps is urging stakeholders to make submissions by May 10.