Superannuation
Who is really using the LISTO?
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 9 JAN 2020   12:12PM

Analysis from AMP has revealed who the biggest recipients of the low-income super tax offset (LISTO) are.

AMP has looked at 174,000 customer's data over a four-year period and found a significant jump in the number of women receiving the low-income super tax offset between the ages of 25 and 33.

The offset allows people to access a government super payment of up to $500 a year to help low-income earners save for retirement.

The research found women between the ages of 18 and 54 were twice as likely to receive the low-income super tax offset compared to men.

The number of women eligible for the tax break increases significantly around the age that they start having children.

Only 15% of all the customers analysed received the offset at all.

Between the ages of 18 and 24, there was a high proportion of both men and women eligible for the offset.

Men's eligibility peaked at age 19.

"We know women retire with less super than men due to a range of factors. Women are more likely than men to take time out of the workforce to care for small children and often return to part-time lower paid roles, where they haven't had the benefit of pay increases and promotions while they've been on leave," AMP technical strategy manager John Perri said.

"Although the low-income tax offset is a small amount, every little bit counts when it comes to increasing your superannuation balance.

"Super is built on compounding interest, so the more you contribute at an early age, the more likely your balance will grow over time, subject to market fluctuations."

He added that the offset, although it is a small amount of money, could be especially helpful to young people; with time on their side, that money could be worth significantly more when left to build over decades.

