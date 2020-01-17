Whitehelm grows social infrastructure assets

The $4.9 billion investment manager expanded its collection of social infrastructure assets through the acquisition of a portfolio of Norwegian properties.

Whitehelm Capital portfolio company Pioneer Public Properties has completed the acquisition of 11 Norwegian preschools, boosting the firm's portfolio to 174 preschools and eight care homes in Norway, Finland and Sweden.

Pioneer purchased preschool portfolio from private preschool owner-operator Gnist Barnehager. The deal includes a leaseback agreement, which will see Gnist remain the long-term operator of the properties.

Whitehelm said the deal represents Pioneer's first "bolt-on acquisition" since the firm was acquired by the infrastructure manager in October.

Whitehelm senior investment director and acting Pioneer chief executive Wessel Schevernels said the firm was pleased with the acquisition, noting particularly the long-term leaseback deal struck with Gnist.

"The acquisition of the portfolio from Gnist highlights Whitehelm's commitment to growing Pioneer and furthering the very important societal role that Pioneer plays as the provider of preschool infrastructure across Norway, Finland and Sweden," Schevernels said.

The acquisition is the latest move by Whitehelm to expand its education assets. In October last year the investment manager acquired the Institute of Technical Education College West PPP Project in Singapore on behalf of industry super funds MTAA Super and Prime Super.