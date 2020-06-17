Which is the most important letter in ESG?

New research from MSCI aims to explore the correlation between environmental, social and governance factors and performance by breaking down a company's ESG score by the letter.

MSCI core equity research executive director Guido Giese said MSCI had previously found that companies with good ESG scores outperformed companies with low ESG ratings and wanted to understand why.

"The key question that we are addressing in the new study is what has been driving these results? Was it the E, the S, or the G?" Giese said.

Governance was found to have the strongest positive correlation to financial performance of the ESG factors.

However, time horizon can make the environmental and social components of a company's performance much more important.

Over a one-year time horizon, governance does show the strongest financial results but over a 13-year time horizon there is more balance across ESG factors. Governance is far from the only consideration.

That said, overall governance was found to have the most impact on a company's performance overall. It was followed by environmental and social considerations respectively.

The research has a practical use for MSCI as it will help to inform the weighting of the E, S and G factors in their ESG scores. Depending on the correlation between ESG factors and performance across sectors, some sectors might be better served by adjustments to the weightings.

"Social and environmental risk management (represented by the E and S scores) were more important to some sectors than others," the report found.

"The E score was a significant differentiator in the materials, healthcare and energy sectors; the S score was significant mainly in the energy, utilities and communication services sectors."

In the sectors where the S score was very important, that was found to relate to workers' safety and labour relations.