Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?

Data analysis reveals the Australian fund managers that generated the most fees last year.

The rankings were derived from an analysis of Morningstar's database of fund managers, with annual fee revenue determined by a fund's size multiplied by the Total Cost Ratio.

Mercer, which runs dozens of managed funds with $73.8 billion in funds under management (FUM), topped the list for annual fee revenue, raking in $395 million in 2024.

"For Mercer Funds, there are a range of factors that haven't been taken into account in this analysis, such as inter-funding, our individually negotiated client arrangements, and the costs we pay to third party providers in our 'manager of managers' approach," Mercer said of the analysis.

"We're confident in the value of the services and expertise we provide to our clients."

Insignia Financial, which hosts a range of legacy products - many of which rely on underlying fund managers, meaning it doesn't pocket all the fee revenues - was next, pulling in $341.5 million.

An Insignia spokesperson said Insignia Financial is the responsible entity for a range of products, comprising funds where it's the product issuer and the investment manager, and funds where it's the responsible entity and product issuer, but not the investment manager.

"In this case, Insignia outsources the majority of the underlying investment management to service providers, and a large proportion of the gross fees received from our clients are paid away to these service providers and captured as a cost within net revenue," they said.

Vanguard, which has $127.6 billion in FUM, ranked third by annual fee revenue from its managed funds ($341.5 million). Despite charging lower fees than most of its competitors, its scale has propelled it into the upper echelon of fund managers by fee revenue.

Perpetual, which has $27.2 billion in FUM, followed, generating $302 million in fee revenue.

In fifth, Colonial First State (CFS), which has $24 billion in FUM, recorded $271.8 million in fee revenue. Like Insignia, it offers a range of legacy products, many of which rely on underlying fund managers, lessening the share of fee revenue it retains.

"... estimated fee revenue is overstated as it doesn't take into account that the overwhelming majority of investment fees earned by CFS are paid to external managers," CFS said in response.

Macquarie, which has $45 billion in FUM, ranked sixth, generating $239.8 million in fee revenue. Following Macquarie was La Trobe Financial, which has $12.5 billion in FUM, amassing $230.2 million in fee revenue.

La Trobe, however, stood out as an outlier among this group of fund managers.

La Trobe's 12-Month Term Account fund alone, which holds over $9 billion in assets and charges a 1.8% fee, generated $170.2 million in fee revenue - far surpassing any other individual fund.

La Trobe director of wealth solutions Michael Watson explained to Financial Standard that real estate private credit - the sector pertaining to the fund - is a "hands on model," with a "different consideration for fees compared to traditional fixed income funds."

"In our real estate private credit strategies, we're self-originating all our assets. That's very distinct from a manager that's buying investments off an exchange," Watson said.

"To that extent, consider our headcount of 550 people managing $20 billion. If we were a regular fixed income fund running $20 billion, we might have a staff of 20 to 30. It's much more hands-on.

"There aren't the incredible benefits of scale, noting you've got to remain hands-on to understand self-originated credit inside and out. It's quite manual, and we can't apologise for that. That's where we extract value from the asset class for our investors..."

Watson also said because La Trobe Financial self-originates the assets of its real estate private credit strategies, its fees are a closed circuit, comprising a fixed management fee with no performance fee.

"The reason I make that particular point is that if you look at a fixed income fund, or most other funds really, if it's not a self-originator of their assets, the management fee they charge is essentially the cost of managing inflows, outflows, portfolio construction, and investor custody at their end. And yet the yield being passed through will almost always be subject to downstream costs, which aren't considered," Watson said.

"For example, if you're a fixed income manager and you're charging investors a 50-basis point management fee. That's your fee. But the yield you are generating will likely derived by investing into assets with their own costs or expenses further downstream but not considered within your management fee calculation."

Magellan, meanwhile, remains one of the top revenue earners, despite suffering heavy outflows in recent years. Its fees continue to generate substantial revenue.

The Magellan Global Fund, which has $8.4 billion in assets, collected $111.7 million in fee revenue, making it the second-highest fee-generating individual managed fund.

Top ETF issuers by annual fee revenue

While managed funds generate over $6 billion in annual fee revenue, ETFs pull in less than $900 million.

Betashares leads the pack as the highest-earning ETF issuer, generating $173.2 million in annual fee revenue, followed by Magellan ($136.7 million), Vanguard ($106.8 million), VanEck ($93.1 million), and iShares ($76.7 million).

A Betashares spokesperson told Financial Standard that investors, including self-directed investors, financial advisers, and institutions are using a range of its investment solutions - passive, smart beta, and actively managed funds - to build sophisticated portfolios.

"As a result, our broad range of funds are being adopted across asset classes including equities, bonds, and other assets as our innovative investment solutions help our clients meet their portfolio construction goals in a convenient and cost-effective manner," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added Betashares has reduced investing costs over the years, citing its "most cost effective" Australian and international equities index ETFs, A200 and BGBL, while also offering no brokerage costs on its Direct platform for retail investors.

The spokesperson also said smart beta ETFs are being "widely adopted" by investors seeking potential outperformance over traditional market-cap weighted indices while remaining "cost conscious," noting that flows to smart beta strategies accounted for 21% of the overall ETF market last year as investors look to replace higher cost active funds.

Dimensional ($53.4 million) and Global X ($39.3 million) also ranked highly.

Importantly, however, these fee revenue figures can include assets from dual access funds, which include both ETF and managed funds investors. When considering only ETF-specific revenue, some issuers generate far less from fees, potentially altering their ranking.

Global X senior product and investment strategist Marc Jocum told Financial Standard that with so much money still sloshing around in managed funds, Australians may be paying more to active managers than they need to for a similar exposure via an index ETF.

"Investing is one of the few things in life where the more you pay the less you get. Every saved dollar is more money in investors' back pockets. The Australian funds management industry is raking in over $6 billion annually in fees. We believe that by switching to lower-cost ETFs, investors could save up to $4 billion dollars per year," Jocum said.

Jocum also said the migration from high cost to low-cost investing is likely set to continue, with investors increasingly seeking alternative cheaper vehicles to traditional unlisted managed funds.

His view is backed by Vanguard data, which shows index-tracking ETFs on the ASX continue to attract the lion's share of investor inflows over the six months to 30 June 2024, despite a wave of new active ETF and managed fund listings - many with niche strategies.

"ETFs are attractive due to their low cost, transparency, liquidity, and ease of use. As more capital moves from managed funds to ETFs, not only will the ETF market grow, but the overall fees paid to the financial industry will likely decrease. While this may not be favourable for traditional fund managers, it's a great outcome for investors," Jocum said.

Jocum added that ironically, some investors might have been better off buying a stake in these fund managers rather than investing in their "high-fee funds."

"At least that way, they'd be on the receiving end of the profits instead of paying for them," he said.

Vanguard, Perpetual, Macquarie, Magellan, VanEck, iShares, and Dimensional declined to comment.