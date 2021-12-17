What you read in 2021

In another year of lockdowns and uncertainty, Financial Standard's most read stories show all eyes were on the changing nature of the superannuation sector.

Industry consolidation and the Your Future, Your Super performance test underscore the majority of this year's biggest stories, while the departures of some of the super industry's most respected and long-serving names were also big news.

That said, there is one non-super story that made the cut; IOOF's unexpected rebrand following its acquisition of MLC Wealth managed to sneak into the top 10.

With more and more disruption, innovation and change anticipated in 2022, this list serves as both a recap of the year that was and an insight of what's still yet to come.

As we leave you with the year's top stories, the Financial Standard team wishes our readers a safe and happy holiday period; we look forward to bringing you the news in 2022!

The top stories for 2022 were:

1) AustralianSuper names next merger partner

In July, the nation's largest superannuation fund announced it was about to get even bigger, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with LUCRF Super.

The board of LUCRF selected AustralianSuper as it sees it as the best option to ensure the fund can continue its "proud and long-standing record of acting in members' best financial interests".

The move will add about 132,000 members to AustralianSuper and more than $7 billion in additional funds under management. Since announcing the LUCRF deal, AustralianSuper has completed another merger with Club Plus Super, with its total FUM now standing at $244 billion.

2) BT confirms changes to super business

Just last month a spokesperson for BT confirmed changes were underway in the superannuation business, including the redundancy of several roles. Financial Standard understands it comes as BT readies to announce the sale or merger of the business.

At the time, the teams directly impacted were believed to include those reporting to head of customer experience and growth Hannah Oakhill who was reporting to general manager, superannuation Melinda Howes. Last week BT confirmed Howes has now departed for personal reasons, with Oakhill taking over her role in the interim.

3) Sunsuper, QSuper confirm merger will go ahead

In March, the two biggest super funds in Queensland confirmed all the rumours and announced their plans to merge; a move that would create a powerhouse fund with more than $200 billion in funds under management.

The funds also confirmed that current Sunsuper chief executive Bernard Reilly will become chief executive of the merged fund, and current QSuper chair Don Luke will serve as chair. The remainder of the leadership team was decided in June - a story that has also made this list.

The legislation needed to pave the way for the merger was passed at the end of October and, shortly after, the funds revealed the branding for the merged entity - you'll also find detailed coverage of this further down.

4) Results out: 13 funds fail YFYS performance test

The results of the inaugural performance test came out at August end and, while there were few surprises in regards to which funds failed, it was still some of the biggest news of the year.

In all, APRA tested 76 MySuper products, of which 13 failed.

The full list of failing funds was: AMG MySuper, ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Balanced, LUCRF Super's MySuper, Maritime Super's MySuper, BT Super MySuper and lastly, the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund's MySuper product.

Some funds had already moved to improve member outcomes by the time the results came out, including merger plans, fee cuts and investment partnerships.

5) QSuper, Sunsuper unveil rebrand

Earlier this month, QSuper and Sunsuper unveiled a new name ahead of their planned merger which is slated to finalise early next year.

The combined $230 billion super fund will be known as Australian Retirement Trust. Sunsuper's 1.4 million members will become members of Australian Retirement Trust's public offering as will all new members not connected to the Queensland government.

The QSuper brand will continue as a part of Australian Retirement Trust, dedicated to providing superannuation products and services to Queensland government employees and their families.

6) Industry fund chief steps down, successor named

At the end of November, Spirit Super announced long-serving chief executive Leanne Turner will step down in early 2022 after more than a decade in the role, first as chief of MTAA Super and then Spirit Super following the merger with Tasplan. In total, she's been with the fund since 2007 when she joined as deputy chief executive of MTAA.

Following an extensive search, QSuper's chief of member experience Jason Murray has been selected to succeed Turner.

7) Sunsuper, QSuper appoint leadership team

In June the two funds confirmed the team that would lead the combined entity, which we now know will be known as Australian Retirement Trust.

In addition to Reilly as chief executive, eight more executives were named.

Most notably, Sunsuper's chief investment officer Ian Patrick will retain his role following the merger. QSuper chief investment officer Charles Woodhouse will serve as his deputy. QSuper's chief risk officer Anne Browne will also retain her role, as will Sunsuper's chief technology officer Rod Greenaway and QInsure chief executive Phil Fraser.

Karin Muller, Dave Woodall, Teifi Whatley and Lachlan East were also all named to the team at the time.

8) Ian Silk to leave AustralianSuper

The longstanding chief executive of Australia's biggest superannuation fund, Ian Silk, announced he would step down and did so in October this year, wrapping up a role he held since 2006.

Chief risk officer Paul Schroder has since taken over the top job.

When Silk started out, the fund had $21 billion in funds under management and has grown to $244 billion with about 2.5 million members. Silk was the inaugural chief executive, taking on the top job upon the merger of Superannuation Trust of Australia and Australian Retirement Fund.

9) Aware Super eyes another merger

In March, Aware Super announced it was exploring the possibility of a merger with the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund (VISSF).

At the time, VISSF chair Peter Sharples said increasing regulatory reform and rising costs of compliance was having an impact, with the fund recognising the benefits scale could provide to members.

The two ultimately determined the merger was in members' best interests and the successor fund transfer was finalised on December 1.

10) IOOF to adopt new name, brand

Following the integration of MLC Wealth, the 175-year-old wealth giant announced its intention to rebrand in what chief executive Renato Mota labelled an evolution, not a revolution.

As part of a broader, ongoing transformation and following a strategic review, IOOF proposed the new name of Insignia Financial to shareholders while retaining its signature green and adopting a new logo.

The rebrand was approved by shareholders at the group's November 25 annual general meeting, garnering about 98% support. Subject to regulatory approvals, the new branding is expected to be implemented early in the new year.