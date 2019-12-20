What you read in 2019: Superannuation

The past year has served as the beginning of the superannuation industry's transformation.

Yes, recent years have seen nothing but reform after reform, but 2019 has been something different entirely.

The Productivity Commission and Royal Commission final reports at the beginning of the year set in motion a wave of change unmatched by any previous round of policy changes.

Consolidation was the buzzword of the year, with many super funds - some expected, some surprises - committing to mergers or joint ventures for scale and sustainability. This also ignited a deeper conversation about what sustainability - and suitability for that matter - actually looks like in super.

Are investment returns the ultimate measure, or is it the cost to members that matters most? Does simply having abundant funds under management shield against all else? If there's one thing it's shown, it's that not all super funds are created equal.

At the same time, the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members' Interests First legislation changes saw fees change at almost every super fund, usually in an upward trajectory. It also tested the capabilities of administrators and proved some funds leave a lot to be desired when it comes to communicating with members.

And finally, APRA's heat maps that came out just last week have already been the subject of scrutiny but the question still remains: will consumers even use them?

As expected, it's these themes that have shaped Financial Standard's coverage of the superannuation industry this year. Find the top 10 super stories for 2019 below:

1. Superannuation funds flag $113bn merger

In April, First State Super and VicSuper announced they had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding, scouting the benefits of a potential merger.

VicSuper has $22 billion in assets with more than 249,000 members and 24,000 employers. Meanwhile, First State Super oversees $91 billion in asset for members who work in the teaching, nurse and carer community.

Earlier this month, the two funds confirmed the merger will go ahead, effective July 2021.

2. Statewide Super confirms merger talks

In March, Financial Standard revealed Statewide Super was in talks with WA Super and Tasplan over a three-way merger that would see the creation of a $24 billion fund - the 15th largest by assets.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the three funds and discussions were carried out over a number of months.

In June, those plans were dumped and Statewide said it would pursue other opportunities.

3. AustralianSuper hikes admin fees

Earlier this year Australia's largest superannuation fund increased its admin fees by 50%.

It wrote to members that the additional fees will be "directed towards providing better products and services for you, not paying profits to shareholders."

4. AMP given the boot by AFL

This month Financial Standard revealed AMP lost its long-standing super mandate with the Australian Football League. It was replaced as default fund by a major industry fund, effective February 2020.

AMP had held the mandate for 20 years, having first won it in 1999.

5. Super Fund of the Year named

The 2019 SelectingSuper awards were held in Melbourne in November, with AustralianSuper named Fund of the Year.

Each year the awards also recognise an industry veteran who has contributed significantly to the sector over time. This year the Industry Service Award was presented to former HESTA chief investment officer Robert Fowler.

6. Industry funds announce $26bn joint venture

Equipsuper and Catholic Super announced they would form a joint venture to deliver scale benefits to their respective members.

Over time, the two Melbourne-based funds will combine their investment pools, administration and even offices. However, they will retain their individual branding, in what Equipsuper chair Andrew Fairley told Financial Standard is an attractive new model for Australian super funds as consolidation sweeps the industry.

7. Major super funds caught in fraud scandal

In September it was revealed several of Australia's largest superannuation funds were targeted by an online fraud syndicate which siphoned millions from share-trading and super accounts.

AustralianSuper, Rest, Hostplus and HESTA were among those targeted, alongside LUCRF Super and Club Plus.

Using stolen identities, the syndicate stole money from super and share-trading accounts and laundered the money to purchase untraceable assets.

8. Admin change leaves super fund members in the dark

Financial Standard revealed in May that almost a year after CareSuper announced it was switching its administration from Link to Mercer, members were unable to even check their balances.

Technical upgrades were rolled out early in the year and expected to be complete by the end of April, but in May members were still unable to log in to their accounts online and access to accounts via the ATO was even suspended, with accounts showing as closed.

9. Hostplus enters merger talks

In the middle of the year Hostplus announced it was considering a merger with Club Super which officially went ahead last month.

Commonalities of heritage were a key driver behind the decision, according to Hostplus chief executive David Elia.

10. Corporate, industry fund merge

The Dow Australia Superannuation Fund (DowASF), home to just under 400 members, merged with Equipsuper in October.

DowASF is the corporate plan of Dow Chemicals Australia and its associated companies. When Dow was split into three companies this year, Dow Australia requested a review of the super fund as fewer employees would be able to contribute to the fund in future.

The move saw Equipsuper add close to $92 million to its funds under management.