What the election result means for ESG

Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

Frontier believes the path taken to achieve these headline objectives will both shape the broader economy and create a range of opportunities and threats for asset owners.

The consulting firm is already examining how anticipated policy changes across the board may end up impacting investment portfolios.

Chair of Frontier's responsible investment group Joey Alcock said whether the Albanese government can secure a majority of seats in the lower house or not, the message delivered on climate change importance is very clear.

"We have been advocating for an increase in both the scope and ambition of policies relating to climate change for some years now and it appears that under this new government that will happen," he explained.

"This should provide more certainty for asset owners and asset managers to inform their valuation processes and investment decisions."

Alcock said taking a holistic view, embracing energy transition, and having a clear strategic approach on carbon will provide both much needed certainty and more sustainable investment opportunities.

"We expect to see investment opportunities arise both in emerging areas such as low carbon technologies, but also within investors' existing portfolios to decarbonise and transition existing exposures, for example through initiatives like greening steel production," he explained.

Beyond climate change, Frontier believes the expectations of the wider Australian population around a range of social and governance issues will have material financial implications for investing and managing the financial risks associated with activities that fall short of community standards.

The advisors also remain concerned about the issue of a just transition through climate change policies.

"A low-carbon transition can only be achieved if the communities negatively impacted socially and economically by climate change policies are appropriately supported. We think private capital has a role to play to facilitate a just transition," Alcock said.

"But there appears to be more limited political intent around the immediate social impact of climate change initiatives, relative to the positive longer-term impacts and without greater policy certainty around a just transition, playing a role here is challenging for investors."

The government will need to balance ESG policies against addressing cost of living pressures in a rising rate environment.

Frontier is advising clients to be mindful of a shifting policy backdrop, particularly in relation to climate change, and for asset owners to consider the potential implications for portfolios and engage with asset managers to ensure material financial risks and opportunities are considered and addressed.