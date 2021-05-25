What Gen Z think about investing

New research from Vanguard has revealed what the TikTok generation think about investing, and it turns out they are highly motivated.

Generation Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2009, were found by the survey of more than 1000 Australians to be driven by performance, being more likely than any generation to check their investments daily (with 42% revealing they do so).

And, despite their young age, 49% have already made investments. Of those who have invested, 82% made their first investment in 2020 or 2021.

In fact, market volatility during the pandemic proved a tempting time to invest for many. One quarter of all respondents across all generations reported making their first investment in 2020 and another quarter in 2021.

Millennials are more likely than Gen Z to invest in cryptocurrencies, with 20% of millennials investing in crypto versus 15% of Gen Z.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Gen Z were the most likely cohort to cite lack of funds as the thing holding them back from investing (38%). But, across all generations Vanguard found this was the most likely factor holding people back from investing.

The survey found 31% of millennials, 26% of Gen X and 26% of baby boomers were also held back from investing due to a perceived lack of funds.

Vanguard head of Personal Investor Balaji Gopal said the report highlighted that people are misinformed about how much money they need to start investing, with 35% believing they need more than $10,000.

"The survey highlights that many people hesitate to get started investing because of the misconception that you need a substantial amount of money," he said.

"However, investing beyond bluechip shares and property, which historically has been the mainstay for Australian investors outside of super, has become far more accessible in recent years.

"Retail investment platforms, such as Vanguard's Personal Investor, now provides affordable access to funds and ETFs that place powerful asset allocation approaches that used to be the domain of professional investors due to high investment minimums, well within reach of everyday Australians."