What fund selectors want: Natixis

The latest Natixis Investment Management professional fund selector survey reveals what fund selectors at leading wealth management, private bank, and insurance platforms around the world are looking for.

The survey asked 436 fund selectors what they think the most significant economic threats for 2022 are.

In first place, 51% are most concerned about supply chain disruption, 45% said less supportive central bank policy is their main concern, 40% cited COVID-19 variants, 39% are most concerned about US/China relations and 24% are worried about economic growth.

The analysis also showed seven in 10 fund selectors globally see interest rates as a key portfolio risk in 2022, followed by 68% who ranked inflation as a top risk.

Valuations were cited as the top portfolio concern, with 84% of fund selectors believing that low rates have distorted valuations.

Despite the doom and gloom, fund selectors remain upbeat about returns.

Long-term return assumptions are on the rise, up from 7.1% in their 2021 outlook to 7.8% in 2022.

However, Natixis reported selectors may be challenged to meet the outsized expectations of clients, who in a separate survey anticipated long-term returns of 14.5% above inflation.

"As the survey has revealed, investors are expecting an uphill battle amid volatility caused by the pandemic, rising interest rates, and inflation," Natixis country head for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said.

"For this reason, we're seeing a host of investors from superannuation funds to family offices look to longer-term investment options such as private equity. This is a trend that's been prevalent since the beginning of the pandemic and has recently been spurred on by the correction we've seen across asset classes.

"In Australia, it's no surprise that ESG will remain a focus and investors will look to make "green" allocation changes. For example, interest in green bonds continues to rise amongst local clients with Mirova being a leader in the industry for this."