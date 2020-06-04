NEWS
Financial Planning
What advisers need to know: BT
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 4 JUN 2020   12:24PM

BT head of financial literacy and advocacy Bryan Ashenden has observed a significant increase in calls for technical support from financial advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The level of queries and questions we were getting through from advisers was almost at the level we expect to receive post-Budget," Ashenden said.

As a result, the technical team at BT is producing fortnightly webinars to give advisers regulatory updates and answer some of their key questions

Understanding what stimulus measures clients may be illegible for is not always straightforward and Ashenden said advisers understandably have a lot of questions in this area.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

The most frequently asked questions were about the non-concessional contribution cap and the proposed change from 1 July 2020, means testing and social security, transfer balance caps, the proposed change to the work test and the conditions to be eligible for early release of super.

Ashenden added that advisers are also grappling with how to meet FASEA requirements in isolation. Especially with the extension to the FASEA requirements not yet passed.

"There is a little hesitation about whether that extension will pass," Ashenden said.

In weekly podcasts, Ashenden and his team are addressing the topic and trying to help advisers understand when the extension might pass.

"The only way advisers can do the exam is through remote proctoring. That's something that is completely different for a lot of advisers," Ashenden said.

"For a lot of advisers, they want to feel comfortable from a security perspective about the remote proctoring. That's a big concern."

He said the 79% pass rate on the most recent FASEA exam was a strong result, given the credit level that has to be achieved to pass.

However, he acknowledged that the remote proctoring probably shook a lot of people's confidence. And with the extension not passing, some might have rushed into taking the exam even if they weren't fully prepared.

With everything going on, the end of the financial year has sneaked up on many. So EOFY help will also be addressed in the webinar.

