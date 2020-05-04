Westpac to review business units

Westpac has determined several of its business units lack sufficient scale, including superannuation and investments, and is set to launch a review aimed at simplifying the group.

Announcing results today, Westpac said it is establishing a new specialist businesses division, appointing former chief executive of Commonwealth Bank's NewCo Jason Yetton to lead the unit, effective May 18.

In determining immediate priorities, Westpac chief executive Peter King said the group is looking to focus on its Australian and New Zealand banking businesses.

"We have several businesses where we don't have sufficient scale or where the returns are insufficient for the risk," he said.

These include wealth platforms, superannuation and retirement products, investments, and general and life insurance and auto finance, he added. It will also include Westpac Pacific.

Commenting on Yetton's appointment, King described him as a proven executive who is returning to Westpac, having previously held several roles across Westpac and BT Financial Group between 1999 and 2015.

"The changes today are a significant step to reducing the complexity of our portfolio and will allow the group executives to focus on improving performance in our Australian and New Zealand banking businesses," King said.

The news comes as the group reports statutory profits dropped 62% year on year. Its cash earnings are down $993 million, or 70%, compared to 1H19.

This is due in part to an impairment charge of $2.2 billion, including $1.9 billion to account for the potential impact of COVID-19 and other costs associated with the ongoing AUSTRAC matter, for which it has provisioned $900 million for a possible penalty.

As a result, Westpac has decided to defer its interim dividend decision. The group told shareholders it was a difficult decision but will see how things pan out economically over the next six months.

King said it is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years.

Provisions for expected credit losses have been increased to $5.8 billion, he said.

The group also booked an after-tax cost of $258 million for remediation in the first half. This included for customers who were provided with business loans where they should have been provided with loans protected by the National Consumer Credit Protection Act and the National Credit Code, and the estimated compensation for customer's on the group's platforms that weren't informed of certain corporate actions and may have missed out on compensating payments they were entitled to.

It also includes estimated refunds to clients of BT Financial Group whose wealth fees were inadequately disclosed, the group said.

So far, more than 600,000 customers have received more than $350 million in refunds.

