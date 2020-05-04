NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Westpac to review business units
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   8:57AM

Westpac has determined several of its business units lack sufficient scale, including superannuation and investments, and is set to launch a review aimed at simplifying the group.

Announcing results today, Westpac said it is establishing a new specialist businesses division, appointing former chief executive of Commonwealth Bank's NewCo Jason Yetton to lead the unit, effective May 18.

In determining immediate priorities, Westpac chief executive Peter King said the group is looking to focus on its Australian and New Zealand banking businesses.

"We have several businesses where we don't have sufficient scale or where the returns are insufficient for the risk," he said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

These include wealth platforms, superannuation and retirement products, investments, and general and life insurance and auto finance, he added. It will also include Westpac Pacific.

Commenting on Yetton's appointment, King described him as a proven executive who is returning to Westpac, having previously held several roles across Westpac and BT Financial Group between 1999 and 2015.

"The changes today are a significant step to reducing the complexity of our portfolio and will allow the group executives to focus on improving performance in our Australian and New Zealand banking businesses," King said.

The news comes as the group reports statutory profits dropped 62% year on year. Its cash earnings are down $993 million, or 70%, compared to 1H19.

This is due in part to an impairment charge of $2.2 billion, including $1.9 billion to account for the potential impact of COVID-19 and other costs associated with the ongoing AUSTRAC matter, for which it has provisioned $900 million for a possible penalty.

As a result, Westpac has decided to defer its interim dividend decision. The group told shareholders it was a difficult decision but will see how things pan out economically over the next six months.

King said it is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years.

Provisions for expected credit losses have been increased to $5.8 billion, he said.

The group also booked an after-tax cost of $258 million for remediation in the first half. This included for customers who were provided with business loans where they should have been provided with loans protected by the National Consumer Credit Protection Act and the National Credit Code, and the estimated compensation for customer's on the group's platforms that weren't informed of certain corporate actions and may have missed out on compensating payments they were entitled to.

It also includes estimated refunds to clients of BT Financial Group whose wealth fees were inadequately disclosed, the group said.

So far, more than 600,000 customers have received more than $350 million in refunds.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: WestpacCommonwealth BankNewCo Jason Yetton
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac flags $2.2bn impairment
Pendal reports $3.9bn in outflows, slips below $100 bn
Vale Ted Evans
CBA sells CommSec Adviser Services
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
Big banks cop a beating
CBA appoints chief economist
Count Financial bolsters leadership team
Count Financial adds tech integrations
GDP to contract 10%: CBA
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something w1cYgXpb