Superannuation
Westpac to combine Advance super with BT Super
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   12:35PM

Westpac's Advance Asset Management has notified its superannuation members of its intention to transfer the products into BT's new super product.

Advance notified members of three funds recently: Advance Super Account, Advance Allocated Pension Account and Advance Fixed Term Pension account.

Between mid-March and early April 2021, Westpac will replace the three Advance products with a BT Super account within Retirement Wrap, it said.

BT Super is the new superannuation product that Westpac transitioned to in late 2019 and early 2020.

The Advance Retirement Suite had $202.8 million in total assets at June end. It had 15 member options and about 3460 member accounts (down 19% in two months). Average member had $58,000 in balance, according to APRA statistics.

"BT Funds Management Limited...the Trustee of Advance Retirement Suite, has decided to transfer all member interests including the Advance Fixed Term Pension to Retirement Wrap...While this transfer will mean your Advance Fixed Term Pension will be paid from a different superannuation fund, nothing else will change," it said in a notice to members.

BT's transition to the new super products coincided with BT pulling down its online service for a period in January, meaning members looking to make changes (like opting out of death cover scaling) or to transact were left to BT's customer helpline.

Read more: BT SuperAdvance Asset Management
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
