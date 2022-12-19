Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Westpac settles BT Super class action

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 19 DEC 2022   9:03AM

Westpac has reached a $29.95 million settlement in a class action relating to the bank's subsidiaries, BT Funds Management Limited and Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited.

Tens of thousands of Australians may receive compensation following the settlement, which is subject to court approval and negotiated on behalf of customers who had invested their super in the BT Super cash option between 2007 and 2019.

It was alleged that members who invested in the BT Super for Life cash-only option received lower returns because BT invested their funds through Westpac Life, allowing Westpac Life to earn fees without providing a valuable service.

Slater and Gordon launched legal proceedings against the bank in 2019 as part of its Get Your Super Back campaign.

The law firm's special counsel Nathan Rapoport said the case alleged BT prioritised Westpac Life's profits over its duty to seek the best returns available for its members' retirement savings, leading to lower returns for member.

"Superannuation members trust their funds with their retirement savings and place their faith in them to protect their future," he said.

"We are pleased this settlement means that group members will be getting millions of dollars of compensation."

The settlement was reached on a no admissions basis, BT and Westpac Life deny any liability.

Read more: BT Funds Management LimitedWestpac Life Insurance Services LimitedBT Super for LifeNathan Rapoport
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT Super for Life ups insurance premiums
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
BT un-aligns group insurance, awards mandate
Few funds immune to ERS
Colonial First State hit with second class action in less than a week
BT faces fees for no service class action
AMP, CBA respond to record class action bid
BTFG platform and investment expert resigns
New insurance lead at industry fund

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper, Link extend partnership

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   9:56AM
AustralianSuper and Link Group have extended their long-running partnership.

Westpac settles BT Super class action

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   9:03AM
Westpac has reached a $29.95 million settlement in a class action relating to the bank's subsidiaries, BT Funds Management Limited and Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited.

Mine Super and TWUSUPER explore merger

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have signed a preliminary non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to merge.

Super heatmap findings garner mixed responses

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry groups, consultants and research houses have reacted to findings about Australia's best and worst performing super funds.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.