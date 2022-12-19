Westpac settles BT Super class action

Westpac has reached a $29.95 million settlement in a class action relating to the bank's subsidiaries, BT Funds Management Limited and Westpac Life Insurance Services Limited.

Tens of thousands of Australians may receive compensation following the settlement, which is subject to court approval and negotiated on behalf of customers who had invested their super in the BT Super cash option between 2007 and 2019.

It was alleged that members who invested in the BT Super for Life cash-only option received lower returns because BT invested their funds through Westpac Life, allowing Westpac Life to earn fees without providing a valuable service.

Slater and Gordon launched legal proceedings against the bank in 2019 as part of its Get Your Super Back campaign.

The law firm's special counsel Nathan Rapoport said the case alleged BT prioritised Westpac Life's profits over its duty to seek the best returns available for its members' retirement savings, leading to lower returns for member.

"Superannuation members trust their funds with their retirement savings and place their faith in them to protect their future," he said.

"We are pleased this settlement means that group members will be getting millions of dollars of compensation."

The settlement was reached on a no admissions basis, BT and Westpac Life deny any liability.