Westpac served class action

Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.

The class action has been filed by Phi Finney McDonald.

The claim relates to market disclosure issues connected to Westpac's monitoring of financial crime between 16 December 2013 and 19 November 2019.

The claim does not identify the amount of any damages sought, Westpac said.

The bank will defend the claims, it said.

In November AUSTRAC applied to the Federal Court of Australia for civil penalty orders against Westpac over systemic non-compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws totaling 23 million contraventions.

A case management hearing was held earlier this month with another scheduled for late February or early March 2020, with the bank saying it is determined to fix its problems.

Earlier this week, APRA launched its own official investigation into Westpac for possible breaches of the Banking Act, including the Banking Executive Accountability Regime. The investigation will focus on the conduct that led to AUSTRAC's investigation as well as the bank's efforts to rectify and remediate the issues.

At the same time, APRA boosted Westpac's capital requirements by $500 million. This brings the total capital requirement imposed on the bank this year to $1 billion.