Insurance

Westpac sells NZ life business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   7:48AM

Westpac announced the sale of its New Zealand life insurance arm, finding a buyer in Fidelity Life Assurance, which is backed by NZ Super Fund.

The institution is selling the life insurance division for NZ$400 million ($373 million) in addition to a 15-year agreement to distribute life insurance products to Westpac's clients in the country.

Fidelity Life Assurance is New Zealand's largest locally owned insurer, the cornerstone investor of which is NZ Super Fund.

The decision to sell follows a comprehensive review of Westpac's entire New Zealand business which it had originally intended to demerge, citing increased regulatory requirements. In June, the bank confirmed this was no longer the plan.

It's expected to result in a post-tax gain, and will add about 7bps to Westpac's common equity tier 1 capital ratio. As at March 31, the business had annual inforce premiums of NZ$149 million.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said it's the latest step in building a simpler bank.

"Life insurance products are important for many New Zealanders and we are pleased to be entering a long-term partnership with a life insurance specialist to continue to help our customers protect themselves and their loved ones," he said.

The transaction is expected to complete by the end of the year.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
