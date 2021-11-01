NEWS
Investment

Westpac profit jumps 138%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:22PM

Westpac reported a whopping 138% jump in statutory profit to $5.5 billion in its full-year September 2021 results.

The bank attributed the earnings jump to a combination of turning around impairment charges and growing its mortgages, institutional and business portfolios.

One impairment charge that did not resurface in its latest results was additional AUSTRAC charges. In FY20, Westpac recorded $2.6 billion of costs related to contravening anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

"Through the year we rebuilt our processes, systems and practices and closed out all the matters referenced in AUSTRAC's statement of claim," Westpac chief executive Peter King said.

In the mortgages business, the new digital mortgage origination platform registered a record high of 810 applications per week; this platform is currently being rolled out to mortgage brokers.

"We grew our Australian mortgage portfolio 3% or $14.7 billion over the year, a significantly better performance than 2020. Owner occupied lending increased 9%. Consistent with increased liquidity in the market, total customer deposits were up 4% or $24.9 billion," King said.

Westpac has paid or offered to pay $1 billion to compensate customers for dodgy advice rendered. To date, it has paid out $1.5 billion.

King commented that the bank is progressing its customer remediation as this year saw the completion of two legacy advice programs.

Throughout the year, Westpac closed its offices in Mumbai and Jakarta, and by the end of 2022 it expects three more international offices to shutter.

The bank will reward its shareholders a final, fully franked dividend of 60 cents per share to be paid on December 21.

