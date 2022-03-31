Newspaper icon
Westpac now an open book on pay

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 31 MAR 2022   12:48PM

Westpac has informed employees they are now free to discuss their salaries with one another, saying it will no longer enforce confidentiality clauses in contracts.

Making the announcement yesterday, Westpac said its decision actually dates back to December 2021 when confidentiality clauses were removed from all new contracts.

Effective April 1, the decision to allow transparent discussion around pay will be expanded to all employees, with existing contract conditions no longer applicable.

It has long been argued that a lack of transparency on remuneration, or pay secrecy, contributes to the persistent gender pay gap. According to the Workplace Gender Equality Authority, the full-time gender pay gap in financial services in Australia is 26.9% while the gap for part-time workers is around 29.5%.

On International Women's Day this year, the UK government announced an initiative to combat the gender pay gap, encouraging employers to include salary information in all job postings and not asking applicants to disclose their pay history.

Westpac said its decision is part of its work towards ensuring equality in the workplace.

"More broadly, the past two years has seen increased visibility and awareness of important issues including gender equality, women's economic security and women's safety," Westpac group executive, human resources Christine Parker said.

"There is more to do, but we're encouraged by the current conversations and willingness to engage."

While the Finance Sector Union welcomed the move by Westpac, it said it has been fighting for the removal of the clauses for several years and claimed Westpac employees were told as recently as last week they could not discuss pay.

The FSU said it hopes Westpac will now introduce a disputes procedure through which employees can challenge pay discrepancies when uncovered.

The union also took the opportunity to call on Commonwealth Bank to also allow remove confidentiality clauses, citing a recent survey of CBA workers which estimated the gender pay gap at CBA results in reduced compensation for women of about $500 million per year.

"This announcement demonstrates that these banks can take these decisions if they so choose. If Westpac can do it, so can Commonwealth Bank of Australia," FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"As our recent report demonstrates, workers pay an enormous price for pay secrecy and it is long past time for the CBA to end this practice."

