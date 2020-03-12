Westpac not evacuated, misinformation abounds

Following reports that Westpac's Sydney offices were evacuated due to a coronavirus scare, the bank has confirmed it is business as usual.

The discovery of three Westpac employees at its Barangaroo offices with suspected cases of COVID-19 forced the bank to take some precautionary measures, including sending some employees home so that cleaning could occur in certain parts of the offices.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Westpac had evacuated floors and Daily Mail Australia reported the suspected cases had forced an evacuation.

An internal email to Westpac staff, seen by Financial Standard, said nothing about an evacuation.

Rather, suspected cases of COVID-19 relating to people who had recently travelled overseas were self-isolating as were those they had direct contact with.

"Based on what we know, and advice from our independent health experts, if you have not had close contact with a suspected case the risk to you is low. As such, please continue to work as you normally would, being alert to any flu-like symptoms," the email reads.

Special cleaning of the Barangaroo offices where the suspected cases worked was conducted, the email said.

"Westpac is currently taking precautions in relation to three employees with suspected cases of COVID-19 at its Sydney head offices," a Westpac spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"Anyone who has come into close contact with these employees, as well as those who work on the same floor, are now at home (note: and are now able to return to work)."

The suspected cases are being tested.

"We are supporting impacted employees and any potentially affected floors are undergoing extensive cleaning which is in line with health authority guidelines during this time," the spokesperson said.