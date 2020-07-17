NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Westpac found to be immature, reactive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   11:40AM

Westpac publically released the findings from its Culture, Governance and Accountability (CGA) Reassessment Report, which labelled the bank "immature" and "reactive".

The bank first completed a self-assessed CGA back in November 2018, however decided to launch a reassessment following AUSTRAC's allegations the bank breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws over 23 million times.

The controversy led to the former chief executive, Brian Hartzer, and chair, Lindsay Maxsted, resigning.

The CGA reassessment concluded that important factors of Westpac's non-financial risk culture are "immature and reactive."

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The reassessment confirmed that Westpac was overly complex which results in confusion around accountability and challenges in execution," the bank said.

"Shortcomings in the way Westpac manages non-financial risk have also been identified by each of Westpac's three lines of defence, with further change required to address identified weaknesses."

Westpac chief executive Peter King said the banks management of non-financial risk is not up to the standard it sets itself, as he announced a new program to improve the bank.

"It is clear we have more to do to address these shortcomings, including improving our risk management capability and risk culture which is now where we want it to be," King said.

"As a result, we are embarking on a comprehensive, multi-year program called Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE).  The program is a company priority and as chief executive I'm accountable for its delivery."

The bank said CORE will focus on the direction and tone set by the board and group executives, setting clear risk boundaries for decision making and providing additional training and support for employees.

"This program is comprehensive and where we find any issues, they will be dealt with promptly and as efficiently as possible," King said.

As a result of the AUSTRAC scandal, Westpac is facing a number of class actions, as well as inquiries by the corporate watchdog.

In June 2020, the bank announced 38 staff members have faced punishment over the breaches, with the bank saying it should have recognised the faults in its systems earlier.

Read more: WestpacAUSTRACCOREPeter KingBrian HartzerLindsay Maxsted
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac sells legacy stake in Pendal
APRA hands reins to ASIC in AUSTRAC case
Westpac names chief financial officer
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
38 staff punished over AUSTRAC scandal: Westpac
MLC Wealth appoints chair
Westpac hunts new insto bank chief
Banks accused of violating worker ethics
Westpac announces executive changes
Editor's Choice
Top equities managers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Former Ausbil microcap managers Tony Waters and Chris Prunty have come out on top of Mercer's Australian Shares Investment Manager Performance ranking, after their QVG Capital Long Short fund returned 29.3% for the year.
GMO acquires Japanese equity manager
ALLY SELBY
Global investment firm GMO has acquired a Japanese investment advisory firm and nabbed two senior executives from PGIM's quantitative investment manager QMA.
Industry fund lowers fees
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund for coal miners has lowered investment and administration fees on pension products effective July 1.
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:01PM
Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Idv0iDq8