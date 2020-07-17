Westpac found to be immature, reactive

Westpac publically released the findings from its Culture, Governance and Accountability (CGA) Reassessment Report, which labelled the bank "immature" and "reactive".

The bank first completed a self-assessed CGA back in November 2018, however decided to launch a reassessment following AUSTRAC's allegations the bank breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws over 23 million times.

The controversy led to the former chief executive, Brian Hartzer, and chair, Lindsay Maxsted, resigning.

The CGA reassessment concluded that important factors of Westpac's non-financial risk culture are "immature and reactive."

"The reassessment confirmed that Westpac was overly complex which results in confusion around accountability and challenges in execution," the bank said.

"Shortcomings in the way Westpac manages non-financial risk have also been identified by each of Westpac's three lines of defence, with further change required to address identified weaknesses."

Westpac chief executive Peter King said the banks management of non-financial risk is not up to the standard it sets itself, as he announced a new program to improve the bank.

"It is clear we have more to do to address these shortcomings, including improving our risk management capability and risk culture which is now where we want it to be," King said.

"As a result, we are embarking on a comprehensive, multi-year program called Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE). The program is a company priority and as chief executive I'm accountable for its delivery."

The bank said CORE will focus on the direction and tone set by the board and group executives, setting clear risk boundaries for decision making and providing additional training and support for employees.

"This program is comprehensive and where we find any issues, they will be dealt with promptly and as efficiently as possible," King said.

As a result of the AUSTRAC scandal, Westpac is facing a number of class actions, as well as inquiries by the corporate watchdog.

In June 2020, the bank announced 38 staff members have faced punishment over the breaches, with the bank saying it should have recognised the faults in its systems earlier.