Westpac facing new class action

Westpac is facing a new class action over issues connected to the bank's monitoring of financial crime and the recent AUSTRAC scandal.

Rosen Law, a US based international investor rights law firm, filed the class action on behalf of purchasers of Westpac shares between 11 November 2015 and 19 November 2019.

The law firm has named the bank, former chief executive Brian Hartzer and current chief executive Peter King as defendants.

It is alleged that the defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose the issues when they became aware of them.

"Contrary to Australian law, the company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia's anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator," Rosen Law alleges.

"The company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia."

The lawsuit also alleged Westpac did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain.

"Despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks," Rosen Law alleges.

Westpac confirmed the class action had been filed and noted that the claim seeks to recover damages of an unspecified amount.

"Westpac will be defending the claim and notes other similar lawsuits may be filed," the bank said in a statement on the ASX.

The news comes after the bank was hit with another class action in December last year on behalf of shareholders in relation to the same AUSTRAC investigation.

The bank is currently facing 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism laws with AUSTRAC applying to the Federal Court seeking civil penalty orders against Westpac.