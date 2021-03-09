Westpac exec goes part-time

Westpac's group general counsel & enterprise executive has stepped down and will move to a part-time advisory role.

Rebecca Lim has been with the bank for 20 years and in her current role for a decade. She will continue in the role until a replacement has been found.

Westpac chief executive Peter King thanked Lim for her contribution.

"For the past decade as general counsel, Rebecca has played a pivotal role in navigating the company through various legal and regulatory challenges, including BBSW, responsible lending, the Royal Commission and AUSTRAC," King said.

"Importantly, she has been an invaluable member of our executive team and I have greatly benefited from her counsel and support."

Westpac has been embroiled in several legal matters recently besides the AUSTRAC matter where Westpac paid a civil penalty of $1.3 billion relating to breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism laws.

The bank also had its appeal dismissed by the High Court of Australia regarding two of its subsidiaries providing unlicensed personal financial advice.

In addition, APRA's review into Westpac's risk governance led both parties to agree to a court enforceable undertaking (CEU).

The CEU requires Westpac to develop an integrated plan that incorporates all major risk governance remediation programs covering financial and non-financial risks and have independent assurance over the implementation of the plan and report to APRA.