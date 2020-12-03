Westpac enters into court enforceable undertaking

Following the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) review into Westpac's risk governance, both parties have agreed to a court enforceable undertaking (CEU).

The CEU requires Westpac to develop an integrated plan that incorporates all major risk governance remediation programs covering financial and non-financial risks and have independent assurance over the implementation of the plan and report to APRA.

In addition, the bank is required to assign accountabilities for delivery of the plan to named executives and board members and incorporate outcomes into remuneration decisions.

Westpac must deliver the plan in writing within 90 days and an independent reviewer will assess the plan and provide an update to APRA within 15 days from the end of each quarter.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said entering into a CEU is a "serious step that indicates the severity of the situation."

"The integrated plan required by the CEU must be designed to deliver the sustainable risk governance step-change that APRA requires," Lonsdale said.

APRA's concerns stem from AUSTRAC's allegations of anti-money laundering (AML) breaches against the bank in December 2019.

The prudential regulator had concerns with Westpac's "immature and reactive risk culture", unclear accountabilities and inadequate oversight.

Westpac chief executive Peter King acknowledged the bank's shortcomings and is determined to deliver on the risk remediation activities.

"We have had constructive discussions with APRA and know we have to deliver a disciplined step change in our management of financial and non-financial risk," he said.

"While we have made progress in improving our standards, we have much more work to do, and this must be done at pace."

APRA examined risk governance reviews undertaken by third parties and Westpac which found weaknesses remain unaddressed with weak execution being a key cause of governance issues.

APRA concluded Westpac's Customer Outcomes and Risk Excellence (CORE) Program is not sufficient to effectively address wide-ranging risk governance gaps considering new risk governance issues continue to emerge, with Tuesday's announcement of the bank's material breaches of liquidity standards.

"As one of the country's largest and most important financial institutions, Westpac should be a leader in risk management. Although the bank has made progress in some areas over the past year, it is not good enough," Lonsdale said.

"APRA's concerns have been communicated directly to the board and senior management with the clear message that the magnitude of improvements that Westpac needs to deliver requires a deep commitment to change at all levels across the organisation."