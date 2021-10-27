Westpac director stands down

A non-executive director at the big four bank has resigned from the board to focus on his health.

Steven Harker joined the Westpac board in 2019 and was a member of the audit, board legal, regulatory and compliance and remuneration committees.

"The time is right for me to retire. I am confident Westpac is on the right path to restore trust and performance for customers and shareholders," Harker said.

He remains chair at Future Now Capital, director at ASX Refinitiv Charity Foundation and Banking and Finance Oath.

Harker was previously chief executive of Morgan Stanley for nearly 20 years and also a guardian of the Future Fund for five years.

"Steve's investment banking experience has been invaluable to Westpac particularly in contributing to deliberations on our institutional bank," Westpac chair John McFarlane said.

"Early this year Steve signalled he was considering retiring from the board as he requires a double lung transplant and wants to focus on his health. We commend Steve for his professionalism and commitment to shareholders throughout his tenure and wish him a fast recovery."

Harker's departure comes after Westpac recently appointed Catherine McGrath to lead its New Zealand business following its commitment to retain the division.

In March, the bank flagged that it was in early stages of reviewing Westpac New Zealand as regulatory requirements in New Zealand became too stringent.