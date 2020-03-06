Westpac director heads for the exit

A member of Westpac's board is preparing to leave the turmoil stricken big bank after less than two years as a director.

The bank has confirmed the departure of director Anita Fung from its board.

Fung was appointed to the board in the midst of the Royal Commission in July 2018, joining the bank's Asia Advisory Board and taking a role on the Bank's board risk and compliance committee.

The bank confirmed Fung would retain her role as a member of the bank's Asia Advisory Board.

Outgoing chair Lindsay Maxsted - who is set to vacate the chair on March 31 - thanked Fung for her efforts.

"Anita's executive management expertise, deep experience in all aspects of banking, and knowledge of Asian markets has been a great asset to the board," Maxsted said.

"It is unfortunate that the demands on her time from other existing commitments mean that she has had to relinquish the Westpac board role.

"We thank Anita for her contribution and wish her every future success."

The news of Fung's departure comes as the bank prepares for the chair to transition from Maxsted to former ANZ chief executive John McFarlane, who is set to assume the role from April 1.

McFarlane paid recognition to Maxsted's contribution to the bank.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Lindsay for his considerable contribution to Westpac," McFarlane said.

"Lindsay's wealth of experience and leadership as chairman has been invaluable to Westpac during periods of significant change in the operating environment and I am proud to take over the role of chairman from a leader of his calibre.

"We commend him for his professionalism and commitment to shareholders throughout his tenure and wish him well for the future. I know that I speak for many at Westpac when I say that Lindsay's guidance and counsel will be greatly missed."