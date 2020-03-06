NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Westpac director heads for the exit
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAR 2020   9:09AM

A member of Westpac's board is preparing to leave the turmoil stricken big bank after less than two years as a director.

The bank has confirmed the departure of director Anita Fung from its board.

Fung was appointed to the board in the midst of the Royal Commission in July 2018, joining the bank's Asia Advisory Board and taking a role on the Bank's board risk and compliance committee.

The bank confirmed Fung would retain her role as a member of the bank's Asia Advisory Board.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Outgoing chair Lindsay Maxsted - who is set to vacate the chair on March 31 - thanked Fung for her efforts.

"Anita's executive management expertise, deep experience in all aspects of banking, and knowledge of Asian markets has been a great asset to the board," Maxsted said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"It is unfortunate that the demands on her time from other existing commitments mean that she has had to relinquish the Westpac board role.

"We thank Anita for her contribution and wish her every future success."

The news of Fung's departure comes as the bank prepares for the chair to transition from Maxsted to former ANZ chief executive John McFarlane, who is set to assume the role from April 1.

McFarlane paid recognition to Maxsted's contribution to the bank.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Lindsay for his considerable contribution to Westpac," McFarlane said.

"Lindsay's wealth of experience and leadership as chairman has been invaluable to Westpac during periods of significant change in the operating environment and I am proud to take over the role of chairman from a leader of his calibre.

"We commend him for his professionalism and commitment to shareholders throughout his tenure and wish him well for the future. I know that I speak for many at Westpac when I say that Lindsay's guidance and counsel will be greatly missed."

Read more: WestpacLindsay MaxstedAnita FungJohn McFarlaneANZRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
JPMorgan admits to withholding ANZ shares
Westpac also owed money by Sargon
Westpac forks out $80m for AUSTRAC scandal
Consumers trust Google over advisers: NobleOak
ACCC denies impropriety
ASIC turns up the heat on enforcement
Citi appoints head of investment partnerships
ANZ Australia risk chief exits
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
Clime launches new SMA portfolios
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wwVLK7nn