Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Westpac architects new institutional banking platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022   12:54PM

Westpac has begun work on a new transactional platform for institutional clients, using UK technology provider 10x Banking to provide the core technology.

The two companies have signed a letter of understanding that's built on an existing three-year partnership that has already launched Westpac's banking as a service offering.

A statement from Westpac said that by leveraging 10x Banking's latest contemporary and cloud-native core technology, the bank's institutional clients will benefit from a new market-leading digital experience.

This new banking platform would also enable Westpac's institutional clients to procure access to advanced liquidity management, cash flow forecasting and real-time payments processing.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Westpac institutional bank chief executive Anthony Miller said the bank wanted to provide clients with the best possible transactional banking experience and was investing in new technology to deliver on that goal.

Miller said: "Just as consumers are changing the way they bank; large institutional clients also need access to quick and secure digital transaction services."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"We've seen significant success working with 10x Banking and its modern technology to deliver our banking as a service platform and we are now planning the next step in that evolution for our institutional clients.

"The new platform will enable us to improve productivity and cost-efficiencies while simplifying processes and making it easier for our customers to do business with us."

Founder and chief executive of 10x Banking Antony Jenkins added: "We are delighted to be using this market-leading technology to extend our partnership with Westpac into the important area of institutional transaction banking."

The bank is now working with 10x Banking and other partners on the multi-year program.

Read more: Westpac10x BankingAntony JenkinsAnthony MillerInstitutional banking
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty
Pendal sees profits rise, to focus on costs
Westpac reports $3.1bn in cash earnings
NAB evades AUSTRAC fine for non-compliance
Mirae appoints to newly created alternatives role
Six cases brought against Westpac now finalised
BT Funds Management fined $20m
Westpac fined $1.5m for mis-selling insurance
Westpac now an open book on pay
BT superannuation lead joins Citi

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.