Westpac architects new institutional banking platform

Westpac has begun work on a new transactional platform for institutional clients, using UK technology provider 10x Banking to provide the core technology.

The two companies have signed a letter of understanding that's built on an existing three-year partnership that has already launched Westpac's banking as a service offering.

A statement from Westpac said that by leveraging 10x Banking's latest contemporary and cloud-native core technology, the bank's institutional clients will benefit from a new market-leading digital experience.

This new banking platform would also enable Westpac's institutional clients to procure access to advanced liquidity management, cash flow forecasting and real-time payments processing.

Westpac institutional bank chief executive Anthony Miller said the bank wanted to provide clients with the best possible transactional banking experience and was investing in new technology to deliver on that goal.

Miller said: "Just as consumers are changing the way they bank; large institutional clients also need access to quick and secure digital transaction services."

"We've seen significant success working with 10x Banking and its modern technology to deliver our banking as a service platform and we are now planning the next step in that evolution for our institutional clients.

"The new platform will enable us to improve productivity and cost-efficiencies while simplifying processes and making it easier for our customers to do business with us."

Founder and chief executive of 10x Banking Antony Jenkins added: "We are delighted to be using this market-leading technology to extend our partnership with Westpac into the important area of institutional transaction banking."

The bank is now working with 10x Banking and other partners on the multi-year program.