Executive Appointments
Westpac announces appointment, departure
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUL 2020   12:11PM

Westpac has announced a new chief operating officer will join its ranks, while a group executive will leave the bank early next year.

Scott Collary has nabbed the role and will lead Westpac's newly created group operating office, as the bank brings together its group operations and group technology divisions.

Collary joins Westpac from the Bank of Montreal in Canada, where he worked as its chief information and operations officer across its personal and business baking, private wealth and global asset management divisions.

Westpac group chief executive Peter King said he was delighted to welcome Collary to the Westpac team.

"Scott has extensive experience working in senior financial services roles leading large global teams," he said.

"He has a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformation programs at major international banks that improve operating and technology performance.

"We look forward to Scott leading our technology and operations teams."

Collary has previously worked in Australia as ANZ's group chief information officer, leading a team of 7000 across 34 countries.

Prior to his role at ANZ, Collary worked at Citibank as its executive vice president and chief information officer of its consumer North America business. He has also held roles with Fifth Third Bank and Bank of America.

Westpac also announced group executive Gary Thursby will leave the bank early next year.

Thursby has worked at the bank for more than a decade, most recently as its acting chief financial officer. Prior to this, he served in several executive roles at Westpac, including as its chief operating officer, group executive of strategy and enterprise services, and chief financial officer of its Australian retail and business banking operations.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Westpac over the past 13 years," he said.

"Having helped Peter and the organisation through a significant year of change, I decided that this is the right time to leave the group."

King thanked Thursby for his many years of service to the bank.

"Gary has made a significant contribution across a broad range of roles, including as chief strategy and operating officer, as well as running enterprise services and more recently acting CFO," he said.

"He has been instrumental in developing the organisation's strategy, including Westpac's fintech investments, as well as overseeing the implementation of Open Banking and driving efficiencies in the bank's operations."

Prior to Thursby's tenure at Westpac, he served as the Commonwealth Bank's chief financial officer of its retail bank for more than a decade, having previously worked at St George as its chief manager of finance integration.

Westpac announced the departure of its group chief information officer Craig Bright in May this year, who will continue with the bank until September 25. Following his departure, Thursby will serve in the role until Collary commences at the bank later this year.

