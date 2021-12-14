NEWS
Family Office

Wealthy overlook digital experience

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:22PM

Wealthy investors tend to shun technology and prefer to keep track of their assets manually, according to Praemium.

The survey, conducted with Investment Trends, suggests a minority of high-net-worth investors (11%) access an online digital portal and even less use a smart device app (6%) or investment platform (6%).

More than half prefer to look at their portfolio's performance using a spreadsheet, while one quarter view their investments separately.

The findings mirror similar results to last year's survey, which also showed that financial advisers used multiple systems and spreadsheets to provide total wealth reporting for clients.

Advisers spend an additional two hours per client to deliver a total wealth picture on a single platform.

Praemium chief commercial officer Mat Walker said for investors and advisers alike, there is a lack of awareness around a platform's ability to offer a digital experience that provides a single view of an investor's total wealth portfolio.

Less than 30% of HNWIs still don't use an adviser, providing the digital experience and total reporting is a way for advisers to attract these clients and demonstrate the value of their advice service, Walker said.

In a separate survey, Crestone found that HNWIs prefer to invest in cash, and local equities and property.

The majority of HNWIs invested in Australian shares at 73.2%, jumping from 56.4% three years ago. Holdings in cash sat at 72.4%,  followed by direct residential property at 43.4%.

Read more: PraemiumCrestoneInvestment TrendsMat Walker
