Wealthwise acquires holistic advice firm

Wealthwise continues to expand its presence, acquiring a 34-year-old financial advice firm.

AZ NGA-backed Wealthwise has acquired Complete Financial Solutions, which provides holistic financial advice, as well as lending and mortgage broking services.

Complete FS was founded by Mark Giles in 1987 and was most recently part of ClearView Financial Advice. The business will rebrand to Wealthwise Cockburn Central following the acquisition.

This marks Wealthwise's 10th transaction in as many years, and follows a period of consolidation and transformation, and reflects the group's ambitions to be a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services to Western Australia's booming retiree and pre-retiree population, according to Wealthwise founder and financial adviser Jamie Luxton.

"There are a lot of synergies between both businesses, in terms of client demographics and platforms. Both businesses have also been going through a re-pricing project that will add considerable value to the joint entity," he said.

The Wealthwise group has now expanded to 11 financial advisers across four locations: Osborne Park, Mandurah, Rockingham and Cockburn Central.

Luxton said the group had no immediate plans to acquire additional businesses but would consider deals on an opportunistic basis, particularly those that could provide greater exposure to the millennial market.

"We are increasingly focused on reaching young people through social media because they need quality advice too and we also recognise that many of our clients are getting older," he said.