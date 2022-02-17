NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

WealthO2, Roar and NEO merge

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 17 FEB 2022   12:21PM

Managed accounts platform WealthO2 has merged with financial planning software firm Roar Software and wealth platform software specialist NEO.

Wealth02 chief executive Andrew Whelan said the merger will significantly grow the business.

"The coming together of WealthO2, Roar and NEO creates an exciting and significant step in our innovation, capabilities and size of the team. This will enable us to offer highly flexible solutions to financial advisers to solve any critical business issue," Whelan said.

"We now offer solutions to every challenge advisers face within their practice, either with our end-to-end solution, or by extracting any part of this and inserting it into an adviser's existing workflow to solve a particular problem. We are a complete advice technology solutions provider as opposed to a product-style platform which seems to have lost their focus and the planner."

Roar chief executive Kevin Liao will remain with the newly merged company as executive director, software solutions.

"We are thrilled to join the WealthO2 Group with NEO. Both are highly complementary businesses with a strong track record of innovation," Liao said.

"Advisers are crying out for solutions more than product options, and I think this an exciting opportunity to offer something uniquely powerful to advice practices."

NEO chief executive Rudi Engelbrecht will join the new company as group chief operating officer.

"WealthO2 and NEO have worked side by side for many years and I look forward to delivering on the compelling vision the group has for helping advisers scale profitably," he said.

Read more: NEOAndrew WhelanKevin LiaoRoar SoftwareRudi EngelbrechtWealthO2 Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

WealthO2 appoints to newly created role
Roar launches interactive SOA tool
Platform co-founder departs
Licensee awards tech mandate
Platform hires distribution lead
AstuteWheel integrates with Xplan
Roar Software bolsters team, partners with Milliman
Midwinter expands advice software business
YTML launches advice app aggregator
Milliman hires for greater adviser exposure

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.