WealthO2, Roar and NEO merge

Managed accounts platform WealthO2 has merged with financial planning software firm Roar Software and wealth platform software specialist NEO.

Wealth02 chief executive Andrew Whelan said the merger will significantly grow the business.

"The coming together of WealthO2, Roar and NEO creates an exciting and significant step in our innovation, capabilities and size of the team. This will enable us to offer highly flexible solutions to financial advisers to solve any critical business issue," Whelan said.

"We now offer solutions to every challenge advisers face within their practice, either with our end-to-end solution, or by extracting any part of this and inserting it into an adviser's existing workflow to solve a particular problem. We are a complete advice technology solutions provider as opposed to a product-style platform which seems to have lost their focus and the planner."

Roar chief executive Kevin Liao will remain with the newly merged company as executive director, software solutions.

"We are thrilled to join the WealthO2 Group with NEO. Both are highly complementary businesses with a strong track record of innovation," Liao said.

"Advisers are crying out for solutions more than product options, and I think this an exciting opportunity to offer something uniquely powerful to advice practices."

NEO chief executive Rudi Engelbrecht will join the new company as group chief operating officer.

"WealthO2 and NEO have worked side by side for many years and I look forward to delivering on the compelling vision the group has for helping advisers scale profitably," he said.