NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   11:40AM

WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

The MDA includes the expertise of investment managers including BlackRock, Evergreen, Lonsec, Morningstar, Ralton AM and Zenith.

As WealthO2 is the provider of the MDA, financial advisers are not required to have an MDA authority on their licence.

"It's akin to a service equivalent SMA where the adviser is recommending the MDA service and the professional manager to their client, compared to the often higher cost equivalent SMA product," WealthO2 chief executive Shannon Bernasconi said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"The MDA best of breed service is a logical extension to WealthO2's existing discretionary and non-discretionary (ROA) adviser solutions across investments and superannuation. The best of breed managers not only bring their investment expertise but also the scale benefits to clients."

The client also retains legal ownership of the listed products and are held on HIN.

"For investment clients that means both full legal ownership of the investment, and transparency, in addition to the tax benefits of the managed account. For superannuation clients this provides member level transparency and intraday trade execution, as well as member level tax component attribution," Bernasconi said.

BlackRock Australia's head of model portfolio solutions Josh Persky added: "The addition of BlackRock Model Portfolios available on the WealthO2 platform is a welcome development."

"It enables advisers to use BlackRock's models through both super and investments on HIN, increasing accessibility for more Australian investors to invest in cost-effective diversified investment solutions to fulfil their long-term financial goals."

Late last month, WealthO2 launched an app for financial advisers and their clients to help them manage their investment and superannuation information.

Read more: BlackRock AustraliaShannon BernasconiEvergreenJosh PerskyLonsecMorningstarRalton AMZenith
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC launches DDO templates
QIC chief executive to retire
WealthO2 launches adviser app
ClearView risk chief joins IOOF
ASIC drops Regal action
BlackRock unifies offering, rejigs executives
Investors move to thematic funds
AMP adds partnered portfolios to MyNorth
Platform cuts fees
Lonsec appoints chief executive

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.