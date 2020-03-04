NEWS
Executive Appointments
WealthO2 appoints national BDM
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   12:30PM

Wealth management platform WealthO2 has appointed a national business development manager, set to build awareness of the quickly growing service.

Former Lonsec senior BDM, Greg Schapkaitz, has nabbed the newly created role, and will report directly to co-founder and managing director Shannon Bernasconi.

Bernasconi said the appointment comes off the back of unprecedented structural changes within the advice industry.

"In each year for the past two years, some 25% of financial advisers have either left the industry or changed licensee," she said.

"During this time, WealthO2's growth has been in the most part through referral.

"In this environment, Greg's appointment helps WealthO2 maintain a well networked BDM resource, to explain the benefits of WealthO2's unconflicted, low cost alternative to the product platforms and wraps."

Bernasconi said Schapkaitz's proven business track record would make him an asset to the team.

"Greg is a welcome addition to the team and brings over 20 years' experience in sales, administration and management in financial services, and a proven track record of achieving business objectives," she said.

Prior to his role with Lonsec, Schapkaitz was the director of Schapkaitz Sales Consulting, where he was responsible for providing tailored consulting solutions to sales professionals, SMEs and institutions.

Before founding his own business, Schapkaitz spent eight years with AMP and SuperConcepts in sales and SMSF administration senior roles.

He also spent more than four years with BT Financial Group as the NSW/ACT state manager securitor and licensee select, where he coached advice professionals on how to make their business more scalable, saleable and profitable.

Prior to this, he founded and worked for his own advisory firm, EMG Financial Services, for eight years.

The appointment comes following two other WealthO2 hires; Gillian Gilmore as WealthO2 Academy Practice lead and Simon Moore as product and portfolio analyst.

Gilmore has more than 22 years' experience in financial services, including nine as head of education for the Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association.

Moore, meanwhile, joins WealthO2 from HUB24 Custodial Services, where he worked in its investment administration and client services team. Prior to this, Moore worked as a wrap administrator for Macquarie Bank.

Bernasconi said the appointments come in response to the platform's recent growth.

"The high calibre of these appointments and the expansion of the team more generally, is a reflection of the business' strong growth in response to the drive by wealth management practices for new efficiencies and savings through technology," she said.

"WealthO2 is the fastest growing adviser platform solution on an FUA basis, with close to $2 billion in FUA.

"Our new appointments all have a proven track record of success, and their combined experience in business development means they will bring a fresh skill set to their respective roles."

WealthO2 is a privately-owned wealth management platform established in 2015. Services include managed discretionary accounts, automated record of advice for non-discretionary managed accounts, wholesale managed funds, superannuation and pension portfolios.

Latest News
