Wealth manager promotes from within

The Adelaide-based arm of an accounting and advisory firm has promoted a long-term staff member to managing principal.

Ben Brazier will take over the reins as managing principal at Pitcher Partners Adelaide for 2020, after 23 years with the firm, 17 as principal.

His focus for 2020 and the coming decade will be "continued growth, innovation and procuring the best talent available".

Pitcher Partners said Brazier had been integral to the firm's leadership team during his time at the firm.

"Ben has been elemental to the firm's private business and family advisory (PBFA) leadership team for many years," it said.

"He excels in providing management consulting services, cash flow analysis, tax planning, business structuring and general corporate advice to small-to-medium businesses across various industries.

"He also leads the superannuation division, providing compliance and audit services to self-managed superannuation funds."

Tom Verco will step down from the role after a 17-year tenure, but will continue with the firm as a Principal for its private business and family advisory division.

Pitcher Partners thanked Verco for his service in the managing principal role.

"One of the firm's most notable achievements under Tom's leadership was joining the Pitcher Partners network in 2006, having previously operated as Fennel Allen and Co for 25 years," it said.

"Tom [also] led significant changes during his time, including the establishment of the firm's South Australian Foundation, which raises money for charities hand-picked by the firm's people on a yearly basis."

Brazier applauded Verco's work ethic and leadership during the Fennel Allen and Co acquisition.

"Tom embraced this move, expanding Pitcher Partners Adelaide to be the full-service firm it is today, providing audit, business recovery and insolvency, and specialist tax consulting services to businesses and individuals in South Australia," says Ben.

"We are all thankful for Tom's leadership, experience, and desire to embrace new opportunities as we continue to evolve as a firm."

The firm is also steadfast on its commitment to develop the next generation of advisory talent, continuing to conduct annual undergraduate, graduate and vacationer programs in partnership with CAANZ career fairs and local universities.

"We are also focused on getting the next generation into the firm and investing in young South Australians," Brazier said.

The firm will take on 10 students and graduates in 2020, offering them a collaborative and personalised experience to help kick-start their careers in finance.