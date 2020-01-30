NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Wealth manager promotes from within
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:03PM

The Adelaide-based arm of an accounting and advisory firm has promoted a long-term staff member to managing principal.

Ben Brazier will take over the reins as managing principal at Pitcher Partners Adelaide for 2020, after 23 years with the firm, 17 as principal.

His focus for 2020 and the coming decade will be "continued growth, innovation and procuring the best talent available".

Pitcher Partners said Brazier had been integral to the firm's leadership team during his time at the firm.

"Ben has been elemental to the firm's private business and family advisory (PBFA) leadership team for many years," it said.

"He excels in providing management consulting services, cash flow analysis, tax planning, business structuring and general corporate advice to small-to-medium businesses across various industries.

"He also leads the superannuation division, providing compliance and audit services to self-managed superannuation funds."

Tom Verco will step down from the role after a 17-year tenure, but will continue with the firm as a Principal for its private business and family advisory division.

Pitcher Partners thanked Verco for his service in the managing principal role.

"One of the firm's most notable achievements under Tom's leadership was joining the Pitcher Partners network in 2006, having previously operated as Fennel Allen and Co for 25 years," it said.

"Tom [also] led significant changes during his time, including the establishment of the firm's South Australian Foundation, which raises money for charities hand-picked by the firm's people on a yearly basis."

Brazier applauded Verco's work ethic and leadership during the Fennel Allen and Co acquisition.

"Tom embraced this move, expanding Pitcher Partners Adelaide to be the full-service firm it is today, providing audit, business recovery and insolvency, and specialist tax consulting services to businesses and individuals in South Australia," says Ben.

"We are all thankful for Tom's leadership, experience, and desire to embrace new opportunities as we continue to evolve as a firm."

The firm is also steadfast on its commitment to develop the next generation of advisory talent, continuing to conduct annual undergraduate, graduate and vacationer programs in partnership with CAANZ career fairs and local universities.

"We are also focused on getting the next generation into the firm and investing in young South Australians," Brazier said.

The firm will take on 10 students and graduates in 2020, offering them a collaborative and personalised experience to help kick-start their careers in finance.

Read more: South AustraliaPitcher Partners AdelaideFennel AllenBen BrazierTom Verco
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fee hike at government super fund
Former adviser cops 12 years in jail
NEOS grows sales teams
Netwealth opens new office, grows team
Adelaide to get cash-to-crypto trial
New model boosts adviser engagement: MLC
NAB appoints new regional advice GM
Spring FG acquires $200m dealer group
Former CBA-aligned adviser banned for three years
Grant Thornton affirms indigenous commitment with new partner
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EYqJmQow