Family Office

Wealth inequality divides Australia: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAY 2023   12:36PM

Rich Australians who possess $1.9 million on average make up nearly two thirds of total household wealth, a new study finds.

A new paper from the Actuaries Institute, Not a level playing field, examined the wealthiest and poorest 20% of the population and found that the high-income group have 200 times more in assets compared to the low-income group.

This suggests that wealth inequality in Australia is substantially higher than ever as the rich have 230 times more in net assets and earn six times more in disposable income than those at the other end of spectrum.

The research found that the drivers of income inequality in Australia are complex, layered by age, gender, disability, location, education and employment.

Inequality is evident in where Aussies live as substantial income gaps exist between cities and regional areas. Cities had high degrees of income inequality, with clusters of wealthy households in some areas and low-income households in others.

Homeownership is another factor driving inequality. Currently, a 34-percentage point gap in home ownership rates exists between the richest and poorest households.

"Not owning a home has large implications - particularly as a driver of income poverty in older age and on stability of housing and associated social outcomes," the research found.

Furthermore, declining home ownership rates across the population will lead to larger differences later in life, including wealth accumulation and retirement outcomes.

Taylor Fry principal and the paper's co-author Hugh Miller said that the big disconnect between robust economic growth and tepid wages growth in Australia's two-speed economy is what has exacerbated the inequality gap.

"This gap has a variety of impacts on everything from poverty levels to housing affordability and life expectancy as well as your chances of being a victim of crime, being able to pay your insurance bills, and enjoy a comfortable retirement," Miller said.

"The fear is that the income gap could widen even further because of the increasing casualisation of the workforce and more people being employed by the 'gig' economy."

Actuaries Institute chief executive Elayne Grace said: "Given the difficult economic conditions we are faced with Australia should brace itself for the gap to increase even further."

"Wealth protects people in bad economic times. But for people on low incomes, they're going to suffer a lot more as the list of things they're no longer able to afford will continue to grow.  A more holistic review of inequality will not only result in better outcomes for society but can also reduce long term budget pressure by ensuring taxpayer money is spent in the most appropriately targeted places."

Read more: Actuaries InstituteHugh MillerElayne GraceTaylor Fry
